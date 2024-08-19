One Piece Reveals the Truth Behind Vegapunk’s Final Message

One Piece has officially brought the Egghead Arc to an end with the newest chapter, and with it revealed the secret plan behind Dr. Vegapunk’s final message to the world. One Piece‘s manga has been in the midst of the chaos of the Egghead Arc’s final climax for the last few chapters as Luffy and the Straw Hats have been struggling to escape from Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory with their lives. Things got worse when the Five Elders got personally involved, and revealed their immortal like abilities that even Gear 5 Luffy had trouble keeping at bay during their escape.

Ahead of the end of the arc, One Piece: Egghead Arc touted that it was going to end with a game changing twist, and the newest chapter makes good on that promise. Because while Dr. Vegapunk seemingly was taken by surprise thanks to one of the satellites betraying the others and turning them into the World Government, it’s revealed in One Piece Chapter 1123 that Dr. Vegapunk had set his final broadcast message in motion before the arc took place as he found out that he was going to be betrayed and likely headed for his death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dr. Vegapunk in One Piece Chapter 1123

One Piece: The Truth Behind Dr. Vegapunk’s Final Message

One Piece Chapter 1123 flashes back to two weeks before the events of the Egghead Arc. Dr. Vegapunk, Shakka, and Pythagoras learn that a piece of the Mother Flame has been stolen. After looking into it, they discover it was York that stole the Flame and sold them out to the World Government (which is why they had been visited by so many CP9 operatives lately). After finding out Lulusia has been wiped out, Vegapunk theories that the stolen piece of the Mother Flame was given to the government to power an ancient weapon.

Knowing that they’re about to head into certain death, the three Vegapunk want to accomplish something big before their lives end. It’s here they record the message meant to be broadcast at the time of the main Vegapunk’s death, and he, Shakka, and Pythagoras wipe their memories to make sure their plan doesn’t link with the others (and clue in York to what happened). Thus, Stella understood that his death would mean the message got out, and thus revealed to have willingly stayed behind and walk into his doom to make sure it happened.

The smartest scientist in One Piece really did see all of this coming, and was ready for the inevitable in the hopes of setting up for a brighter future for the rest of the world.