3 Things You Need to Know Before One Piece’s New God Valley Movie

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! One Piece is going to make history with the upcoming God Valley film. This year’s One Piece Day was a major surprise to fans when the anime confirmed two upcoming films of the series. While the first film is scheduled to be released next year, the other film will premiere in 2029. While all this is going on, the anime is also continuing its yearly schedule ever since the Elbaph Arc began. The manga commenced the arc in September 2024, and the anime followed suit in April this year. For the first time in anime history, One Piece has taken a seasonal schedule to maintain the quality of the animation.

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Furthermore, even though a trailer hasn’t been released yet, the God Valley film is expected to be the best film in One Piece‘s history. Over the decades, the anime has released 15 feature-length movies and continues to carry on its legacy with more updates. While the film is still a few months away, here’s everything you need to know in the meantime.

3) One Piece‘s God Valley Movie Is The First Feature-Length Canon Film

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

This is the first time in One Piece‘s history that the anime has ever decided to release a canon movie. So far, every film the anime has released followed the original script from the animation studio. Even One Piece Film: Red, which revealed Shanks’ bloodline, was also based on a non-canon story. While the upcoming God Valley film hasn’t shared its first teaser or trailer, it’s confirmed to adapt the events from the manga. This was only possible thanks to the seasonal schedule of the anime.

Ever since the anime’s debut in 1999, One Piece has been running on a weekly schedule, even if it harmed the pacing along the way. Since One Piece is only releasing 26 episodes per year, it will be on hiatus for around half a year. During this time, the anime can easily release a feature-length film in the theatres while fans wait for more episodes after a year.

2) You Won’t Be Able to Watch The Movie When It Premieres

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Anime films are typically released in Japanese theatres first, and they take at least a few weeks or a month to premiere across the globe. This is the norm for popular films, and One Piece fits the criteria quite perfectly. Since there has been no announcement so far that the anime will be released domestically and internationally at the same time, we can expect quite a bit of delay before the film reaches our nearest theatres. This is why it’s impossible to watch the film after its original premiere.

The release date hasn’t been revealed, but we at least know the film will be released next year. Considering that the anime has a lot of story left to adapt, the film might be released after all 26 episodes are released next year. This means that the film will premiere in the second half of 2027, most likely in Fall 2027. There’s a good possibility that fans might have to wait until 2028 to watch the film in the theatres.

1) One Piece‘s God Valley Movie Will Adapt The Best Backstory in Manga History

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While the story introduced the God Valley Incident during the Wano Country Saga, the entire truth wasn’t revealed until years later in the Elbaph Arc of the manga. Not to mention that despite the fact that Kuma’s POV shed some light on the issue, the truth was far more shocking than fans ever realized. The mystery behind the historic incident was finally solved after the introduction of Rocks D. Xebec, a legendary pirate who was at the center of the chaos 38 years ago. Rocks was portrayed as an evil pirate and the instigator behind the incident, but the truth was far from it.

Not only does this flashback depict the true horrors committed by the World Government, but it also reveals how Rocks got entangled in the mess. The backstory revealed the truth behind his lineage and his son, Marshall D. Teach. Apart from the major plot twists, the backstory also includes some of the most intense fights in the series, which makes it all the more worthwhile.