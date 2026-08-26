One Piece’s God Valley Will Be Its Strongest Movie of All Time & It’s Not Even Close

One Piece has been on a roll ever since it entered its Final Saga. Following the exciting Egghead Incident Arc, the story keeps getting better as the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates continues in Elbaph. The series foreshadowed the arc over two decades ago during the Little Garden Arc when the Straw Hats were stranded on the Little Garden. Luffy and the group encountered Dory and Brogy there, two legendary pirates, and learned all about the fabled land of the Giants. While it took the series several years to commence the highly anticipated Elbaph Arc, the wait was more than worth it as it unravels the mysteries behind the Void Century.

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However, that’s not all the ongoing arc has been focusing on. Among the secrets unraveled in the arc, one of them is the truth behind the God Valley Incident. While the Egghead Incident Arc only scratched the surface with Kuma’s POV, the Elbaph Arc revealed the entire truth. The flashback is a crucial part of the overarching plot, and it’s going to be adapted in the anime’s first canon film. It’s more than enough reason to believe that we will be able to watch the best One Piece film next year.

One Piece God Valley Film Is The First Canon Film of The Franchise

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Over the years, One Piece has released 15 feature-length films, yet none of them are canon. Although One Piece Film: Red has some connection to the canon story since it revealed Shanks’ bloodline, the film still follows an original script by Toei Animation. Almost three decades after the manga’s debut, the series is getting its first-ever canon film, and the studio chose the best backstory for it. The film will be based on the flashback from the Elbaph Arc, which not only reveals the truth behind the God Valley Incident but also introduces Rocks D. Xebec.

Ever since he was first mentioned in the Wano Country Saga, Xebec was believed to be an evil pirate who sought world domination and destruction without reason. Everything about him, including his face, was a mystery before the Elbaph Arc introduced him. The truth was far from what anyone could’ve expected. It’s not just Rocks, but the island was full of many legendary figures, including Gol D. Roger, Saint Garling Figarland, and more.

The chaotic battle 38 years ago changed the balance of power within the old generation forever. A lot of things that happened during this era are a direct result of the God Valley Incident, and the film will explain why. As someone at the center of the chaos, Xebec immediately became a fan-favorite despite having appeared in the story for such a short time. Whether it’s the layers of mysteries, the true brutality of the World Government, the intense battles on the island, or the tragic outcome of the incident, the entire flashback is a masterpiece from the beginning to the end.