Gachiakuta Live-Action Adaptation Apologizes Following Racism Allegations

Many anime franchises are receiving live-action adaptations these days, even if they don’t make their way to the silver and small screens. When it comes to stage productions, franchises like Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, Naruto, and countless others have toured Japan in recent years. Considering the popularity of Gachiakuta following its anime debut earlier this year, it makes sense that the story of Rudo would eventually find its way to the stage. Unfortunately, the production has been facing new controversy as fans and the series creator have expressed their frustration with recent decisions made by the performance.

“Gachiakuta The Stage” recently shared a statement regarding racism allegations, with characters like Corvus, Semiu, and Jabber “race swapped” for the performance. Releasing an official statement on December 26th, here’s how the production addresses the controversy: “Thank you for your continued support of GACHIAKUTA the Stage. We have received various comments and feedback regarding certain expressions used in the planning and presentation of GACHIAKUTA the Stage. We would like to clearly state that neither this production nor any individuals involved in its creation have any intention to discriminate against, demean, or show disregard for any race, ethnicity, or culture. This production is a fictional work adapted for the stage while respecting the worldview of the original manga. Regarding the characters, we confirmed with the original author whether specific nationalities or racial backgrounds were defined in the source material.”

The statement continues, “The visual design of the characters and the expressive choices made in this production are not modeled after, or intended to depict any particular race, ethnicity, or culture, but are instead creative expressions developed within the fictional world of the work. Furthermore, casting and directorial decisions were made without any intent to exclude or discriminate based on race or nationality. These decisions were carefully considered by the production committee, with priority given to each performer’s expressive ability and suitability for the role, and were made in consultation with both the original author and the director. We respectfully request that all discussions regarding this production refrain from slander, harassment, or statements that undermine the dignity of individual cast or staff members. The entire production team remains fully committed to this work and will continue to approach it with sincerity, striving to create a stage production that is inclusive and can be enjoyed with confidence by a diverse global audience. We appreciate your continued understanding and support of GACHIAKUTA the Stage.”

Gachiakuta Creator’s Original Response

Earlier this year, Gachiakuta creator Kei Urana had responded to fan backlash when it came to the casting decisions, stating, “I just told them that I don’t want them to wear ‘blackface’ during the actual performance. If you still have something to say about this, I don’t know what to do.” The live-action adaptation is scheduled to run from May 22nd to 31st, and from June 5th to 7th, so there is a chance that changes will be made in light of this controversy.

