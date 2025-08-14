5 Best Anime to Watch if You Love Gachiakuta

If you are a fan of Gachiakuta’s gritty worldbuilding, complex power system, high-stakes battles, and emotional storytelling, you’re probably craving for more anime that deliver a similar punch. With an interesting and unique power system, such as Vital Instruments, tools that are treasured by their wielders and become more than just weapons, the series stands out as a fresh take on the usual shonen formula. In the deadly world of the pit, characters like Rudo battle for survival, all while unraveling the mystery behind his exile. Meanwhile, Enjin, Team Akuta’s mentor, embodies resilience and resourcefulness by effortlessly adapting to any challenging foe and standing as an unbreakable force, reflecting the core theme of the story. As mentioned before, these are more than just weapons; they’re an extension of the characters’ identities, struggles, and sheer determination.

In this list, we’ll take a look at five must-watch anime that capture the same energy, adrenaline-fueled tension, and thematic direction as Gachiakuta. From fiery cityscapes to twisted prisons and breathtaking yet deadly landscapes, each of these series pushes its characters to their limits physically, mentally, and morally. Just like Gachiakuta, the worlds are filled with unique and interesting power systems, whether they come from supernatural bonds, dangerous experiments, or simply hard work and mastery over a specialized tool. If you are ready for a story that mirrors Gachiakuta in its intense life-or-death battles, gutsy characters, and overall incredible world-building, you have found the best place!

1) Fire Force

In Fire Force, the world is plagued by a phenomenon known as spontaneous human combustion, turning normal people into monstrous beings known as Infernals. Due to this, the Special Fire Force was formed to combat these new threats, with each member wielding their pyrokinetic ability. Our protagonist, Shinra Kusakabe, joins the force under Fire Company 8 to both save people and uncover the truth behind his family’s tragic past. With a mix of flashy fights, compelling characters, and mystery, it makes for an action-packed and emotional story that any viewer will enjoy.

Fire Force, much like Gachiakuta, has an extremely gritty anime setting with plenty of societal corruption. Beyond its literal explosive fights lies a multi-layered mystery about human experimentation, religious manipulation, and systematic control. Like Rudo, Shinra is driven by vengeance for his loved ones and the desire to protect others. Not only that, Kei Urana, the mangaka of Gachiakuta, is widely considered the successor to the mangaka, Atsushi Ohkubo, and even worked under him for years as his assistant during Fire Force’s serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine. Alongside this, the way Arthur Boyle cares for his weapon, Excalibur, may have inspired the power system for Gachiakuta. And with the second half of the final season set to air in the Winter 2026 anime season, there is no better time to catch up to the series.

2) Soul Eater

Just like Fire Force, Soul Eater is another work of Atsushi Ohkubo, and acts as a sequel to the events of Fire Force. Set in the Death Weapon Meister Academy, Soul Eater follows a group of students who pair up together, as weapon and meister, to collect souls and maintain balance in the world. Our protagonist Maka and Soul work together to collect 99 corrupted human souls and one witch’s soul to transform Soul into a Death Scythe, a demon weapon that has ascended to being qualified to be wielded by Lord Death. While the show is almost 20 years old, it is more than worth watching given its quirky humor and stylized, fast-paced battles, and not to mention its unique world.

Fans of Gachiakuta will be familiar with the rather chaotic energy in Soul Eater. Its dark setting, mixed with its eccentric characters who face morally gray situations, effectively mirror the sense of the tone and danger found in the Pit. Both series explore the theme of power and corruption, and characters grapple with the consequences of their abilities. And as the sequel to Fire Force, this series is without a doubt a favorite among Gachiakuta fans.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen

It goes without saying that Jujustsu Kaisen has taken the world by storm and earned it’s place among other shonen conglomerates. With over 100 million copies in circulation as of September 2024, it easily beat out juggernauts like One Piece in the 2024 fiscal year and has kept up the momentum in 2025, despite the manga coming to a close in 2024. And with a story and power system as complex as this one, it is understandable why.

Much like Gachiakuta, the power system for this world is reliant on cursed techniques and sometimes cursed tools, all of which are unique and personal to their users. Furthermore, both anime explore the dark and oppressive worlds, filled with corruption both inside and outside of the system. Yuji, much like Rudo, is intent on saving everyone while discovering and conquering his destructive power. With both stories thriving on a mix of flashy characters and jaw-dropping anime fights, it’s easy to see how fans of Gachiakuta can resonate with Jujutsu Kaisen’s story.

4) Deadman Wonderland

Deadman Wonderland follows Ganta Igarashi, a middle schooler who was falsely accused of slaughtering his classmates. Due to this, he was sentenced to a privately run prison. Within the prison walls, inmates known as “Deadmen” are forced to fight for the entertainment of the general public, all while Genta uncovers the truth behind the true murder. The story perfectly blends brutal survival, psychological manipulation, and mystery in a vividly cruel setting, along with creating an oppressive atmosphere that amplifies the desperation of its characters.

Much like Gachiakuta, this series thrives on the tension of an unjust system where the protagonist is framed and sentenced to adapt to a hostile, unfamiliar environment. The “Deadmen” powers, derived from blood manipulation, offer a similar yet unique approach to the combat mechanics seen in Gachiakuta’s creative battle style. Ganta’s fight style to clear his name parallels Rudo’s need to get back to the surface to reclaim his dignity. Both are action-packed, intense, and emotionally charged series that will have you engaged with each episode.

5) Made In Abyss

Made in Abyss tells the story of Riko, a young girl who ventures into a massive, mysterious pit known as the Abyss to find her missing mother. She’s joined by Reg, a humanoid Robot with incredible abilities, as they descend further into the increasingly dangerous abyss. The world is breathtakingly beautiful, but it hides its most disturbing and heartbreaking moments the deeper you get invested in the anime. Accompanied by the beautiful soundtrack done by Kevin Penkin, the world is striking and stands out as a hidden gem for anime fans.

The parallels to Gachiakuta are vividly striking: both center around a protagonist navigating a dangerous, unknown world filled with strange creatures and deadly environments. The deeper the protagonist goes, the more horrifying and morally complex the world becomes. Like the Pit, the Abyss is both a place of wonder and terror that tests the limits of survival and trust among the characters. It’s a series that blends beauty and brutality in ways that no other series could match.

But what do you think of our list? Will you be checking any of these picks out yourself? Let us know in the comments below.