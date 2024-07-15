Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Details the Origins of Black Flash

Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator opened up about how Black Flash was created as a special move in the manga! Jujutsu Kaisen manga is celebrating its run thus far with a special art exhibition now open in Japan as it shows off much of the manga’s art and behind the scenes looks at its process. This also comes with new insights into the creation of the series overall from series creator Gege Akutami himself, and one of these insights saw the creator explain how Black Flash became such a prominent special move in the series that even multiple characters can use in fights.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have seen the Black Flash move coming from the likes of Yuji Itadori, Nanami Kento, and even the villains like Mahito over the course of its run so far. In talking about how the move came to be, Akutami revealed that it began with a request from his editor at the time for a special move, and that it was Onimusha that surprisingly was the image of a flash that Akutami had in his mind for how it would be used in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Todo using Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is Black Flash?

“Katayama, my editor at the time told me he wanted a special move [for Yuji Itadori] but I really didn’t feel like anything fit,” Akutami began (as translated by @soukatsu_ on X). “[S]o I think Divergent Fist and then Black Flash were born as moves that not many others do. The image I had in my mind was the Flash from the game Onimusha. It’s a counterattack move you often see in Real Time Attacks. I also liked the fact that it’s not a unique skill and that it can be used to increase voltage after just one use.”

In terms of the way it’s used in the series and the fact that it’s all based on luck, that’s something Akutami notes helps to build tension due to the fact that both heroes and foes can use it by chance, “It’s got a probability element to it, but can be used multiple times successively, which can lead to a turning of the tide in a fight, and by adding in how enemies can also use Black Flash, it generates higher tension.”

If you wanted to check out Jujutsu Kaisen for yourself, you can find the manga’s newest chapters with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has also been announced to be in the works, but currently does not have a release window or date as of the time of this writing.