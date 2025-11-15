4 Best Webtoons Soon to Announce Their Anime Adaptations

The exciting collaboration between Webtoon Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation confirms the anime adaptation of at least ten famous webcomics. The collab is still in its initial phase, so details are scarce on the upcoming anime adaptations. So far, only four titles have been confirmed as the public awaits further news along the line. Taking advantage of the rising popularity of manhwa and webcomics across the globe, the companies join hands to deliver new anime adaptations of some of the most popular series on Webtoon, a South Korean-American webtoon platform launched in 2004 by Naver Corporation.

The platform includes a large number of popular series that are Korean in origin, along with works by creators from many different countries, including the US, as well as Chinese manhua and even some Japanese manga. Webtoon Entertainment is a hub to many fan-favorite series, as readers can’t help but anticipate the revelation of more titles. In an interview with Variety, Yongsoo Kim, Webtoon Entertainment’s chief strategy officer, and Sam Register, the president of Warner Bros. Animation, confirmed four titles that are currently being discussed for anime adaptation.

4) Elf & Warrior

Image Courtesy of Webtoon

Concluded in 2022, this fantasy series follows a young elf named Basri and his uncle Hector, who is trying to reform himself after living a shady life as a criminal. The series begins as the two continue their adventure, but they often have to flee the places they visit after Hector causes all kinds of problems. This makes it difficult for Basri, who wants to journey like heroes who plunder ancient dungeons, slay monsters, and do everything they can to help others.

3) Down to Earth

Image Courtesy of Webtoon

This ongoing romantic comedy follows Kade, a young man seemingly uninterested in everything around him. He lives an ordinary life and makes ends meet by working as a cashier at a clothing store. While struggling with a recent breakup and the words his ex-girlfriend said before leaving, Kade notices that a beautiful alien girl has crashed into his backyard. The story continues as they learn more about each other, which eventually helps Kade find his heart again.

2) Hardcore Leveling Warrior

Image Courtesy of Webtoon

Despite being only 14 chapters long, it’s one of the most popular webtoons on the platform. The story follows Ethan, famously known as Hardcore Leveling Warrior, who is the number one player of Lucid Adventure, the world’s most popular game. However, after he is killed by a mysterious player and forced to go back to level one, he swears to do everything he can to reclaim his top spot. As the story continues, his dark past comes to light, affecting everything and everyone around him.

1) The Stellar Swordsmaster

Image Courtesy of Webtoon

This action fantasy follows Vlad, a youngster from the slums who has always held a deep admiration for the knights. After being struck by black lightning out of nowhere, he began hearing strange noises coming from anything that looked like a sword. Hoping to one day save enough money to buy an expensive sword and leave the slums, he gets mixed up in a struggle between powerful families and embarks on a quest to realize his dreams.

