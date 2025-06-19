Japan’s Most Popular Action Webtoon Is Getting an Anime

‘While everyone’s looking for their next action fix after hits like Viral Hit and Solo Leveling, Webtoon is preparing to take anime fans by storm with what might just be one of their best action series. Webtoon in particular recently alerted fans of a colossal wave of manhwa-anime adaptations, and true to this promise, one of the hottest and most successful action webtoons in Japan just announced an anime, and international fans are not ready for what’s about to hit them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent post on X, Webtoon announced that Teenage Mercenary by YC and Rakyeon will be getting an anime adaptation. According to an exclusive by Deadline, the adaptation has been launched by Line Digital Frontier, one of Webtoon’s Japan-based subsidiaries, which also recently invested in the animation studio No. 9 Inc., which notably produced the anime adaptation of Senpai is an Otokonoko. That said, for now, it has yet to be confirmed which studio will be animating Teenage Mercenary, nor has any release window been provided.

Webtoon’s Teenage Mercenary Confirms Anime in the Works

While most fans are no doubt still waiting for an update on Omniscient Reader’s anime, which was announced around this time last year, Webtoon has many other huge anime adaptations in the works that are worth looking out for, which now includes Teenage Mercenary. This highly underrated webtoon has been the top-ranking series on Webtoon’s Japanese sister-platform, Line Manga, for the last two years straight, even grossing over 100 million yen per month. In fact, in 2023 alone, the series surpassed 1 billion yen in sales, which more than speaks for its popularity in Japan.

For those unacquainted with Teenage Mercenary, Webtoon describes the series as follows:

“At the age of eight, Ijin Yu lost his parents in a plane crash and became stranded in a foreign land, forced to become a child mercenary in order to stay alive. He returns home ten years later to be reunited with his family in Korea, where food and shelter are plenty and everything seems peaceful. But Ijin will soon learn that life as a teenager is a whole other feat of survival. With only one year of high school left, Ijin must master new tactics to maneuver his way around the schoolhouse battleground. Can he survive a year of high school? Or rather, will the school be able to survive him?”

Either way, with anime adaptations of Eleceed, Omniscient Reader, and an anime of Gosu by Toei Animation all on the way, as well as live-action adaptations of Omniscient Reader, The Remarried Empress, Delusion, Positively Yours, and many more to come, Webtoon certainly has an exciting year planned ahead for manhwa fans.

Source: @webtoonofficial on X.