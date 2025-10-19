5 Anime Series of the 2000s That Deserve Modern Reboots

The 2000s decade was a transformative and experimental era in the anime industry, which introduced several incredible series and films that are now known as classics. While the medium did start gaining recognition in the West during the 1990s, the popularity exploded in the 2000s with One Piece’s continuation and the debut of Naruto, Bleach, and many other incredible series. The decade shaped modern anime, but it did have its fair share of problems. It was also the time when the adaptations were either long-running or had other major issues, including the studios failing to stay faithful to the manga. Not to mention that modern anime cater to newer fans who often enjoy the seasonal format with steady pacing and gorgeous animation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The seasonal format also works in the studio’s favor since they can get enough time to create a 12-24 episode season within a certain time frame without compromising the animation quality. There’s no doubt that these five anime listed below are incredible in their own ways, but modern reboots would actually work in their favor and help them attract a wider audience.

5) Claymore

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

With its mature themes, complex female leads, and detailed world-building, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Claymore was way ahead of its time. Based on the 2001 manga, the anime debuted in 2007 and adapted around one-third of the entire story while diverging from the original source. The story follows Clare, a being manufactured as half human and half youma, which are shapeshifting demons with a thirst for human flesh.

She saves Raki’s life, an ordinary boy living in a peaceful village, who had his entire family massacred. After being banished from his home, he follows Clare on her journey as she embarks on a path to seek vengeance on a being who murdered someone precious to her. The anime only released 26 episodes before reaching a conclusion long before the manga ever did. However, the manga is one of the most underrated masterpieces ever, which would resonate more with modern anime fans since dark shonen are quite the norm these days.

4) InuYasha

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

InuYasha follows the classic, old animation style that fails to attract new anime fans who are now used to the visual appeal of shows such as Demon Slayer and Dandadan. Not to mention that the anime had significant differences from the manga, which could be fixed in a reboot, along with the pacing issues and fillers. InuYasha follows Kagome Higurashi, a young student whose 15th birthday takes an unexpected turn after she is forcefully pulled into the well of her family’s shrine by a demon.

She is now brought to feudal Japan, where demons are a common sight. Failing to blend into a world much different from the one she came from, Kagome meets Inuyasha, a half-demon boy who doesn’t hide his hostility after mistaking her for someone else. However, he eventually lends her a hand after realizing her predicament and embarks on a challenging quest with her.

3) Naruto

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Known as one of the Shonen Big Three, right alongside One Piece and Bleach, Naruto is still considered one of the most popular anime of all time. While the anime features several thrilling fight choreographies, the animation quality pales in comparison to modern action Shonen like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer. Not only that, but a manga with 700 chapters doesn’t really need an adaptation with 720 episodes, which is only because of poor pacing and filler episodes.

While the reboot doesn’t really need to change the story in any way, it can help with creating episodes in better animation styles with steady pacing that are common in the 2020s. The story follows the epic journey of a young orphaned boy who is ostracized from his village and swears to become the Hokage, a title granted to the village’s leader and the most talented Shinobi. Initially unable to properly use his Chakra and failing in every test possible, Naruto rises to any challenge through sheer grit and determination.

2) Bleach

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Being produced by the same studio as Naruto, it’s no wonder that Bleach had similar problems with the adaptation as well. While Naruto changed certain scenes about Sakura, Bleach did the same with its lead girl, Orihime Inoue. Additionally, the Thousand-Year Blood War proved just how much better Bleach can be if it’s adapted in a seasonal format with better quality animation. There’s a massive difference between the original anime and the final arc, which was released over a decade later, and fans naturally prefer the latter more.

Bleach follows the journey of Ichigo Kurosaki, a high school student who can see spirits. After a chance encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper, Ichigo learns about powerful monsters known as Hollows, which are monstrous spirits formed from deceased human souls that fail to enter the Soul Society. Although initially skeptical, he couldn’t deny the existence of such monsters when trouble loomed over his family’s head. To protect his family, Ichigo borrows Rukia’s weapon, as she was too injured to fight. With his newfound powers, Ichigo becomes a Substitute Soul Reaper, a power that ordinary humans can never wield.

1) D.Gray-man

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

One of the most underrated classics, D.Gray-man still maintains a small but dedicated fanbase thanks to its brilliant world-building, unique power system, stellar art, and a thrilling story. However, due to several hiatuses, the series never got the recognition it deserved, nor was the studio able to adapt the anime properly. The manga went through several magazine transfers over the years because of these issues, and it’s still continuing, even almost two decades since its debut.

Set in the late 19th century, the story follows Allen Walker, a young and talented exorcist who possesses a cursed eye that allows him to see the souls of artificially created monsters that exploit the souls of human beings. These monsters, known as Akuma, are created by the Millennium Earl, who wishes to bring a massive catastrophe to the world. To stop this threat, a Black Order was created that actively seeks exorcists like Allen who can defeat these monsters and help save the world.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!