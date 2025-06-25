Inuyasha’s Sequel Manga Ends (But Will The Franchise Continue?)

When Inuyasha announced that it would be returning to its legendary world, anime fans were aghast with excitement to once again see the titular character and his fellow demon fighters make a return. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon followed the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru as they attempted to pick up where their parents left off and try to unravel the mystery of what happened to their folks. While the anime for the hyped-up sequel came to a close in 2022, the manga marched on but has met the same fate as its small-screen cohort recently. Will Yashahime be the grand finale for this universe?

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon from author Takashi Shiina has ended with its latest chapter earlier this week, with the final volume set to arrive later this summer on August 18th. Much like the anime, the manga series finale does see the likes of Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha fighting demons aboard a ship at sea, waving a quick farewell to their parents. The trio decide to stick around the past rather than any of them returning to the present, though the final manga chapter does have a few differences with how the events transpire and the look of the characters themselves. If you want to read the chapter, Viz Media has it available to read by clicking here.

Will The Inuyasha Universe Return?

As of the writing of this article, there has been no word on the Inuyasha franchise continuing past Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’s conclusion in both its manga and anime adaptation. Considering how the sequel ended, it makes sense that this would be the grand finale for Inuyasha and Kagome. To say that Yashahime was unexpected is an understatement as, at the time, no anime fans were expecting the franchise to continue years following the original finale. Luckily, this fact doesn’t mean that the creations of Rumiko Takahashi are ending entirely.

At present, the woman responsible for both Inuyasha and Yashahime is working on an ongoing manga series dubbed Mao. First beginning in 2019, the series follows a similar structure to Inuyasha but has more than a few differences from the isekai series that remains a major force within the anime world. No anime adaptation has been confirmed for Mao as of yet but considering the sheer number of chapters that have been released and Takahashi’s pedigree, we could definitely see this supernatural tale hitting the screen.

As for Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha, there has been no indication that the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru will make a comeback. Bandai Namco Filmworks hasn’t hinted at the idea of a third anime season and we would be left scratching our heads thinking of where the story could go next with the trio’s parents freed from their confinements. Still, the impact that both the sequel series and its predecessor had on the anime world won’t soon be forgotten.

