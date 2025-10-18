7 Underrated Anime From Dandadan’s Studio You’ll Fall in Love With

Established in 2013, the animation studio Science SARU is behind several unique anime films and series. The studio was fairly well-known in the industry, but not quite like Toei Animation, which has a long-standing history, or even MAPPA, which became famous thanks to several popular projects such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan. For over a decade, instead of working on many famous manga adaptations, Science SARU quietly released several visually striking anime with stories just as good as any of the big names in the industry. However, it wasn’t until 2024, after Dandadan‘s debut, that the studio caught the eye of a wider global audience.

Dandadan released its second season this year, and the third installment is currently under production. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Dandadan has some of the best animation among all Shonen series, and no doubt, the third season won’t disappoint either. Not to mention that the studio’s latest Fall 2025 anime, Sanda, is already catching everyone’s attention with another incredible manga adaptation. While Dandadan is clearly the most successful series the studio has produced, it has also continued to surprise anime enthusiasts with some of the best animation styles of all time.

7) Inu-Oh

This underrated series is directed by the renowned creator affiliated with Science SARU, Masaaki Yuasa, and doesn’t fail to surprise viewers with yet another unique animation style. Many of the series on this list, including Lu Over the Wall, Ride Your Wave, The Heike Story, and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, were also directed by him, proving his unparalleled influence on the studio. Inu-Oh is set 300 years after the fall of the legendary Heike Clan from The Tale of the Heike, a crucial record of Japanese history.

The beautiful film centers on the story of Inu-Oh, a talented but disfigured dancer believed to be born with a curse, and Tomona, a blind biwa musician. Since both were ostracized for being different from others, they quickly form a bond and create a duo that becomes known for their creative performances, which uncover the truth behind the forgotten stories of the Heike Clan.

6) Lu Over the Wall

One of the most gorgeous yet underrated anime of all time, this award-winning 2017 film is something Studio Ghibli fans will fall in love with. The story is set in the quiet seaside village of Hinashi Town, following Kai Ashimoto, who lives with his grandfather. As a shy and pessimistic 9th grader, he channels his feelings into music and uploads his compositions online.

He slowly begins to open up after two classmates recruit him into their band and bring him to “Merfolk Island,” a place believed to be inhabited by mermaids. Things change completely when he forms a special bond with Lu, a cheerful mermaid he meets on the island. Unfortunately, he must protect her from the villagers who harbor old superstitions that merfolk bring disaster.

5) Ride Your Wave

This beautiful yet tragic journey of self-discovery takes place in a quiet oceanside town where 19-year-old Hinako Mukaimizu returns after several years to attend university. She’s clumsy and unable to take care of herself, but when it comes to riding the waves, she seems like another person entirely. After her building catches fire in the middle of the night, Minato Hinageshi, a 21-year-old firefighter with a strong sense of justice and a desire to help others, rescues her from certain danger.

It doesn’t take long for the two of them to get along after this chance encounter, and they eventually fall in love. However, when tragedy strikes, Hinako falls into despair and begins a journey of healing to finally find a purpose in life.

4) The Colors Within

The Colors Within is a beautiful 2024 anime film by Naoko Yamada, the same director as the critically acclaimed film A Silent Voice. Featuring soft, pastel colors throughout the film, the story follows Tosuko, a high school student who has a unique ability to perceive people’s emotions as colors. She becomes fascinated by the vibrant hues surrounding her classmate Kimi and follows her to a bookstore, where she ends up telling the latter that she can play the piano.

As it just happens, Kimi plays the guitar, and Rui, a boy who collects musical equipment and plays the theremin, also joins them. The story continues as the group of music enthusiasts develops their friendship while navigating the challenges they face in their personal lives.

3) The Heike Story

Another work from Naoko Yamada, The Heike Story, which was released in 2022, offers a unique blend of traditional Japanese art with soft colors that create an elegant look inspired by classic paintings. The story is adapted from a renowned novelist’s 2016 translation into modern Japanese of The Tale of the Heike, a medieval Japanese tragic epic that narrates the downfall of the Taira Clan, also known as the Heike Clan.

They were immensely influential in Japan, so much so that they killed the father of a young girl with an odd eye that’s supposed to show her the future, just because she disrespected them. Not long after the tragedy, she meets the eldest son of the clan leader and warns him of the imminent fate that will befall the clan.

2) Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken

Using a cartoonish and fluid animation style that is simple yet eye-catching at the same time, this underrated series quickly gets viewers hooked. Unfortunately, despite being a critically acclaimed and award-winning show, it never got renewed for a second season, even though it was released in 2020. The story follows Midori Asakusa, a young and talented artist who aspires to become an animator.

On the other hand, her best friend, Sayaka Kanamori, is quite the opposite of her and makes rational choices, unlike Midori. The two meet a young model, Tsubame Misuzaki, who immediately clicks with Midori since they share the same passion for art and animation. Meanwhile, Kanamori makes full use of the opportunity and starts an animation club as the trio begins a beautiful journey of producing animation that will stun everyone.

1) The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl

This 2017 film’s visuals are boldly expressive with vibrant colors that are common among Science SARU’s animations. However, the wobbly animation and the surreal transitions make this film even more breathtaking as the creative editing amplifies the night’s dreamlike vibe. The story is set on a lively night in Kyoto, following two unnamed protagonists, Otome and Senpai.

Otome is a black-haired university student who has decided to embrace her adult life by drinking at bars, joining street musicals, and simply having fun. On the other hand, Senpai is her shy admirer from the same university who spends the night trailing his crush, hoping to catch up with her and confess his feelings. Amid the beauty of the night, the film brings them together in a bizarre yet heartfelt romance.

