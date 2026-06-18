Crunchyroll’s Best Fantasy Anime of 2026 Also Becomes Its Darkest Ahead of the Finale

As Spring 2026 is coming to an end, many anime currently airing on the giant streaming platform Crunchyroll are also nearing their finales. Unfortunately, that includes arguably the best fantasy and magical anime series of the year, Witch Hat Atelier. The series was one of the most anticipated anime of the year, and with every new episode, it has proven why it garnered so much attention. The anime has done so primarily through its emphasis on magic. While most magical anime use magic as a mysterious element that gradually loses its mystique as the series progresses, Witch Hat Atelier‘s scientific and logical approach makes its magical element far more interesting.

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The series achieves this by presenting magic as something that anyone can perform with the right tools and knowledge. By using a special ink to draw certain restricted signs and enclosing them within a circle, one can perform magic. However, this also means that magic capable of harming others is easily accessible, which is why witches have built a system in which only selected people are aware of this secret, while the rest of the world can never be a part of it. All of this is done to prevent the misuse of magic. However, this foundation of keeping knowledge limited to a select few highlights a sense of partiality, and the latest episode proves that Witch Hat Atelier‘s world was always built on these dark foundations.

Crunchyroll’s Magical Fantasy Anime of 2026 Is Built on the Darker Elements of Human Nature

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier Episode 12 opens with a history lesson from Qifrey, which reveals that an ancient city called Romonon once existed and possessed the greatest artistry in magic. However, its people were extremely exclusive, as they believed they were special because of their knowledge of magic and wanted anyone who could not comprehend it on their level to stay away from them. They valued exclusivity so much that they even built the Serpentback Cave, a special entrance to the city that only witches with the right knowledge and perfect spells could enter. Qifrey explains that this eventually led Romonon into isolation, and with no one left for them to judge, they began judging the people within the city.

Those deemed unworthy of their superiority and undeserving of remaining in the city were turned into gold to decorate it as a true marvel. However, this eventually caused the city to collapse under its own weight of gold, leaving only the Serpentback Cave behind. This was an important lesson from Qifrey about the past, yet it is clear that disparity and superiority complexes still exist. The fact that the second trial is based on the concept of the Serpentback Cave only highlights how becoming a witch is still about proving oneself worthy and correct. To further emphasize how this concept plagues the world, the episode also perfectly brings in Euini, who is constantly taught by his master that becoming a witch means becoming special.

While the Witch Hat Atelier anime has consistently proven that its magical elements are wondrous and enlightening, instances like these highlight that its foundations are built on darker elements. This is perhaps why its main character, Coco, with her belief that magic is something special that should improve people’s lives, feels so motivating. The penultimate episode also highlighted this through Richeh’s desire to use her own magic and defy the idea of what is considered “correct” by others, something she also encourages Euini to do, helping him achieve a breakthrough. These moments embody hopeful elements within the darkness. This proves that what makes Witch Hat Atelier the best fantasy and magical anime on Crunchyroll in 2026 is how it constantly projects the notion of light overcoming darkness, a simple yet appealing element that would not have been possible if the anime’s core itself were not so dark.

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