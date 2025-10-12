My Hero Academia Finale Twist Gives Bakugo a Chance to Redeem a 7-Year-Old Mistake

My Hero Academia has entered its final season, and in the latest episode, as All Might’s battle against All For One takes a dire turn, a hopeful twist occurs: Katsuki Bakugo has been revived. Bakugo was one of the leading heroes in the previous season, fighting to take down Shigaraki, the final villain. While Bakugo showcased tremendous growth in that fight, standing on par with pro heroes and even surpassing some, he was still unable to withstand Shigaraki’s overwhelming power. This ultimately led to his defeat, as Shigaraki fractured Bakugo’s heart.

Although it seemed certain that Bakugo had died, in the last season, Edgeshot had resolved to save him using his Quirk. From the latest twist in My Hero Academia Episode 161, titled “The End of an Era, and the Beginning,” it appears Edgeshot has succeeded, as Bakugo now stands on his feet once again. His return couldn’t come at a better time, as All Might is on the brink of being killed by All For One. This makes it clear that Bakugo’s first act will be to save his idol, All Might, serving as a symbol of hope just as All Might once did. In doing so, Bakugo will finally redeem the mistake he believed he made when he was kidnapped back in the anime’s third season.

Bakugo Will Redeem His Mistake By Saving All Might

Image Courtesy of Studio BONES

In Season 3 of My Hero Academia, which aired seven years ago in 2018, the Training Arc concluded with Bakugo being kidnapped by the League of Villains. Due to his fierce attitude, the villains believed he would make a perfect addition to their group. However, the heroes didn’t give up and successfully rescued Bakugo from the League’s hideout, leading to one of the most iconic battles in the series, All Might versus All For One. Although All Might triumphed, he lost his Quirk in the process. By the end of the season, it was revealed that Bakugo blamed himself for his idol, All Might’s loss of power, and his retirement as a hero.

When Bakugo later revealed his feelings in an emotional confrontation with Deku, no one could comfort him, even though he wasn’t truly at fault for what happened. Still, the incident motivated both Deku and Bakugo to train harder and become stronger. Therefore, Bakugo’s reawakening in the latest twist serves as a powerful symbol of hope, as he now rises to save the “Symbol of Peace,” All Might, from being killed by the Demon Lord. Symbolically, this act will bring Bakugo the peace of mind he has long sought, redeeming himself for the mistake he once believed he caused by saving All Might this time.

The preview for the next episode confirms that Bakugo will indeed save All Might from All For One, taking on the main villain and proving his role as the deuteragonist of My Hero Academia. His supposed death at Shigaraki’s hands had driven him into despair, especially after Shigaraki declared him nothing more than a stepping stone to reach Deku. With this latest development, Bakugo is set to prove Shigaraki wrong by becoming a crucial player who not only saves All Might but also stops All For One from reaching Shigaraki and carrying out his plan to overtake him. For Bakugo’s journey as the deuteragonist, Kohei Horikoshi couldn’t have written a more fitting conclusion.

Bakugo’s Match-Up Against All For One Signals the End of My Hero Academia

Image Courtesy of Studio BONES

Bakugo’s upcoming battle against All For One is also the final piece of the puzzle in the series’ concluding war. With the threat of All For One taking over Shigaraki now seemingly removed, Deku can finally face Shigaraki without any distractions. Meanwhile, the other conflicts have also been set up. Todoroki and Ingenium are heading to stop Dabi, while Toga’s rampage using Twice’s Quirk appears to be handled by the other U.A. Class 1-A members, specifically Uravity and Froppy.

With only eleven episodes remaining, these battles are expected to reach their conclusions soon, and from the current setup, Bakugo’s fight against All For One seems likely to be the first to end. Fans will also get to learn more about the origins of the Demon Lord in a classic showdown. However, the most significant outcome of this twist is that Bakugo will finally have the chance to save All Might, a moment that will not only redeem his past mistake but also change the fate that Nighteye once foresaw for All Might’s death in an earlier season of My Hero Academia.

