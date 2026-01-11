3 Details You Likely Missed in the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 began airing on January 8, with its premiere featuring two episodes that may include details you likely missed. The two episodes released for the premiere weren’t entirely new, as they were part of the recently released Jujutsu Kaisen movie. However, there was still some new content included in these episodes.

These additions mainly come in the form of the new opening and ending songs, each carrying its own nuances and subtle details that are hard to grasp at first glance. Meanwhile, there are other elements that aren’t immediately obvious unless you think about them closely, but once noticed, they make sense and add layers of nuance that elevate the overall experience.

3) Tengen’s Voice Actor

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

As the premiere concluded with the second episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, it revealed Tengen, one of the most anticipated characters and a figure deeply significant to the entire jujutsu world. Tengen’s role is that of an observer, an entity on a higher plane who protects the jujutsu world through powerful barrier techniques. The anime clearly understands this, and by assigning Tengen the same voice actor as the series narrator, it adds a profound detail that subtly emphasizes their presence.

Tengen is a sorcerer and an entity with perhaps the most knowledge among all sorcerers, as shown by their immediate awareness of everyone who appeared before them in search of answers. Their role closely resembles that of a narrator who knows everything, and the production team’s decision to give them the same voice actor as the anime’s narrator encourages fans to consider the possibility that Tengen may have been the one conveying these crucial details all along.

2) Gojo Is a Bad Teacher (And It’s Once Again Highlighted)

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

As the first episode of the premiere came to an end, Yuji and Yuta’s fight also concluded. With Yuji suppressed, he attempted to create distance by imbuing a weapon with cursed energy, recalling Gojo mentioning the technique, only for it to be revealed that Gojo never actually taught it to them. There have also been instances where Gojo appears to use techniques effortlessly, such as sensing someone’s presence, while others repeatedly struggle or make mistakes.

This creates the impression that Gojo is a poor teacher, but in reality, he is so genetically gifted that these complex techniques come as naturally as breathing to him. His Six Eyes make it difficult for him to break down and explain such abilities to others. That said, Gojo has still shaped his students in the best way possible, particularly through his mental guidance, as seen in how Yuji, Yuta, and Megumi remain strong and composed during difficult situations.

1) References to Historical Arts in the Opening

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Considering that many fans had already seen these two episodes in theaters, part of the anticipation for revisiting them came from the new opening and ending songs. While the ending theme doesn’t feature many noticeable details, the opening theme includes visuals that reference historical art.

There are no fewer than eight artworks incorporated into the opening theme, highlighting various forms of historical art from different cultures. Understanding the nuances behind these pieces allows these details to stand out even more, underscoring how layered and thoughtfully produced this season of Jujutsu Kaisen is.

