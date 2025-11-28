5 Darkest Anime of 2025, Ranked

2025 is coming to an end, and it’s time to look back at what this year has offered anime fans. From brand-new series to long-awaited installments of older shows, and even the conclusion of My Hero Academia’s journey, this year has been rich with variety.

While fans always look forward to different genres, one of the most celebrated categories this year has been dark anime. Not only did Crunchyroll release its darkest series in years, but fans also witnessed one of the darkest shonen anime in a long time, along with a seemingly laid-back, cute show that revealed surprising depth in its darker moments. Here is a list of five anime that captivated audiences with their unexpected dark elements.

5) Spy x Family Season 3

Courtesy of cloverworks & wit

Since its inception, the Spy x Family anime has never positioned itself as a dark series, yet it has always held the potential to explore darker territory thanks to its tragic underlying themes. Even Anya, despite her adorable and charming personality, carries a tragic backstory. In the latest season, the long-mysterious identity of Loid Forger, Anya’s adoptive father, was finally revealed, and in doing so, the series showcased just how dark its foundations truly are.

Loid’s past reveals how the tragedies of war shaped him into the brilliant spy he is today. The events surrounding this exploration were steeped in the harsh realities of conflict, leaving no trace of the comedy-action tone fans usually associate with the series. Because of this unexpected dark turn, Spy x Family earns a place among the darkest anime of the year, with genuine depth behind its storytelling.

4) Lord of Mysteries

Image Courtesy of B.CMAY Pictures

As the name suggests, Lord of Mysteries is indeed filled with mysteries, so much so that fans are calling it the “One Piece of China.” At first, it may seem like just another isekai anime, but its narrative depth far exceeds that of typical entries in the genre. With its rich worldbuilding and a captivating blend of cosmic horror, it becomes a visual and thematic experience that stands out.

The dark elements in the anime are neither exaggerated nor easily overlooked. Instead, they are woven consistently throughout the narrative, creating an atmosphere that feels both immersive and unsettling. This balance makes Lord of the Mysteries a genuinely compelling series that rewards viewers with a truly engaging experience.

3) Gachiakuta

Courtesy of Bones Film

Darker themes in shonen anime have become a hallmark of the new generation, and Gachiakuta stands out more than most in this regard. While its bleak premise and striking portrayal of an unfair world immediately draw viewers in, it is the protagonist who truly embodies the series’ darkest elements.

Driven by revenge, Rudo already separates himself from typical shonen protagonists, but it is his actions, often taking far darker approaches, that highlight just how different he is, bringing a refreshing edge to the story. With its unflinching portrayal of themes other shonen series often avoid, Gachiakuta establishes itself as an exceptional dark shonen anime that every fan of the genre should watch.

2) The Summer Hikaru Died

Image Courtesy of CygamesPictures

The summer season each year usually brings an anime that perfectly captures the essence of summer and the Japanese belief in enigmatic energies. The Summer Hikaru Died is the perfect example of this. With horror at its core, there is no denying that it is a dark anime, but its real strength lies in how effortlessly it pulls you into its world.

Set on a remote island where horrifying events begin to unfold, the anime carries an eerie tone that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Its compelling protagonists and the evolution of their friendship after tragic events add a deeper emotional layer to the story. For fans seeking a dark anime with strong horror elements, The Summer Hikaru Died is the ideal choice.

1) Takopi’s Original Sins

Image courtesy of TBS and Enishiya

There is no doubt that Takopi’s Original Sins has proven to be 2025’s darkest anime, and it is likely one of the darkest releases in recent years as well. Tackling heavy themes such as suicide, murder, bullying, and depression already makes it an intense series, but placing these themes around children barely ten years old elevates the impact to an entirely different level.

Across all six episodes, each dark twist leaves a lasting impression, pulling viewers into deep reflection on how such overwhelming emotions can surround children. Fans have praised the anime for its exceptional execution, with it becoming the first series to earn over 9 stars on IMDb for every episode. This anime stands as a masterpiece, not only the darkest of 2025, but possibly one of the darkest in years.

