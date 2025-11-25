3 Things My Hero Academia Must Reveal Before the Anime Ends

As of this writing, only three episodes remain in the My Hero Academia anime, and with its main fight wrapping up in the latest chapter, it’s clear that the next episode will mark the beginning of its epilogue. The anime first began airing nearly a decade ago, and over its long run, it has developed numerous narrative threads. With so little time left, it now seems nearly impossible for the series to resolve all the mysteries it has built up.

While the series may not be able to address every long-standing question, there are a few things it must cover before the end. These three essential points are crucial for bringing Deku’s journey to a satisfying conclusion.

3) Explore Romantic Developments

Being a shonen series, My Hero Academia has largely avoided romantic development; however, that doesn’t mean it lacks potential in that area. In fact, as the story has progressed, it has increasingly hinted at romantic possibilities, and naturally, fans want to see these developments acknowledged and executed in the anime.

Unsurprisingly, all attention is on the central pairing of Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka. Their friendship and mutual feelings have grown significantly, each being inspired by the other in meaningful ways. This is something the series should highlight before the anime concludes, bringing their relationship to a clear resolution, as it also contributes to Deku’s growth as a person.

2) Hero Ranking of the U.A. Students

Now that the main fight has concluded and most of the key participants were members of U.A.’s Class 1-A, it’s natural to expect their hero rankings, once they are promoted to pro heroes, to rise. This would help establish where each member of Class 1-A truly stands.

Naturally, top fighters such as Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki are expected to place higher on the Japanese Hero Billboard Chart. However, since Deku no longer has his quirk, he may not become a pro hero or receive a ranking at all. Whatever the case, My Hero Academia should reveal these final rankings to show how each character’s contribution to the last battle shaped the future of hero society.

1) Deku’s Father’s Status

Considering how shonen series often give the main character’s father a major role in shaping their child’s path, My Hero Academia created similar expectations by keeping Deku’s father’s status vague. Fans were on edge, with many believing that Hisashi, only mentioned in the anime’s first episode, would eventually appear on the villain side.

With the latest battle concluded, all such theories have been debunked, and it now seems that Deku’s father is simply an ordinary man working abroad. This makes his complete absence from the story feel strange, as the series never depicts him or clarifies his situation. At this point, My Hero Academia should at least reveal that Deku’s father has been watching his son from afar while being occupied with work, as there is no reason to keep his identity a mystery when the series is about to end.

