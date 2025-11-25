7 Most Underrated Original Anime Not Based on Manga, Ranked

While anime that are adaptations of manga or light novels tend to get more attention than original projects, that isn’t always the case; if an anime original has both a great story and a solid production behind it, it’s not unheard of for it to become a major hit in its own right, and there are plenty of great examples.

Anime originals like Code Geass, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, and especially Gundam are all massive pop culture icons, but unfortunately, even when an anime original seemingly has everything going for it, it will still ultimately fail to reach an audience. That’s especially true of a few certified hits, as, unfortunately, they don’t get the respect they deserve.

7) Train To The End Of The World

EMT Squared’s Train to the End of the World is set two years after Japan was turned into a surreal wasteland after the launch of the 7G cellular network. Despite this, Shizuru and her friends decide to take a train to Ikebukuro, now a seemingly impossible distance away, to find their lost friend, Yoka, who disappeared during the 7G Incident.

With the director of Shirobako at the helm, Train to the End of the World did a great job of selling itself as a heartwarming and quirky adventure story with excellent visuals to match. Unfortunately, spring 2024 was stacked with shows like Mushoku Tensei, Kaiju No. 8, and Demon Slayer, so it makes sense that it fell to the wayside.

6) Akudama Drive

Studio Pierrot’s Akudama Drive takes place in a dystopian Japan filled with elite criminals known as Akudama. One day, an ordinary girl mistaken for a master swindler accidentally gets roped into a heist with the biggest Akudama around, and if she wants to survive, she’ll have to become the master criminal they all think her to be for real.

With stellar animation and a fun, schlocky action story inspired by Quentin Tarantino, Akudama Drive was great for anyone looking for a dumb action story that wasn’t without heart. Unfortunately, by the time it came out, series creator Kazutaka Kodaka wasn’t a major draw due to Danganronpa falling off in popularity, so it makes sense why it’s been mostly ignored.

5) Samurai Flamenco

Manglobe’s Samurai Flamenco stars Masayoshi Hazama, a model who secretly fights as Samurai Flamenco to live out his dream of being a superhero. Despite having no powers or special technology, Masayoshi nonetheless gradually proves himself to be a true hero, and that becomes all the more important as his adventures escalate into the supernatural and absurd.

While Samurai Flamenco was meant to be a goofy parody of superhero and tokusatsu stories, its sheer absurdity never had the writing needed to make it land, and it’s easy to see why it’s so divisive. Even so, the sheer absurdity of Samurai Flamenco makes it a great guilty pleasure anime, and that, at least, makes it fun to watch.

4) Little Witch Academia

Studio Trigger’s Little Witch Academia stars Atsuko “Akko” Kagari, a young girl who dreams of becoming a witch just like her idol, Shiny Chariot. Unfortunately, a lack of magical talent handicaps Akko, but by mastering the power of Shiny Chariot’s wand, the Shiny Rod, she’ll prove to everyone that she has what it takes to become a witch.

Little Witch Academia is one of Studio Trigger’s oldest anime projects, and while it has a fun cast and visual style, its poor pacing kept it from reaching the prestige of some of their other works. Nevertheless, it’s still one of the best Studio Trigger anime around, so any fan of their work would be remiss to pass it up.

3) Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Sunrise’s Mobile Fighter G Gundam takes place in the Future Century, where the nations of the world decide their ruler with a Mobile Suit tournament called the Gundam Fight. Domon Kasshu enters as the representative of Neo-Japan, but he’s there not just to win, but to find his traitorous brother Kyoji and uncover the truth behind the mysterious Dark Gundam.

With its martial arts aesthetic and all-around goofy writing, G Gundam is unlike any other Gundam anime before or after it, and it’s highly divisive because of it. That being said, the genuine sincerity behind G Gundam’s writing makes it one of the best Gundam anime, if not the best, and it’s a series every Gundam fan needs to watch.

2) Eureka Seven

Bones Film’s Eureka Seven stars Renton Thurston, a boy bored with his ordinary life and dreams of joining the rebel group Gekkostate. Renton finally gets his wish when Gekkostate member Eureka and her giant robot crash into his house, but unfortunately, actually being in Gekkostate is far from what he expected or hoped for.

With its stylish visuals and unique take on the typical conventions of mecha anime, Eureka Seven does a great job of standing out among other mecha anime to deliver a great experience from start to finish. The divisive quality of its sequels and reboots has significantly hurt the brand, but fortunately, the original series remains great all on its own.

1) Carole & Tuesday

Bones Film’s Carole & Tuesday stars Carole Stanley and Tuesday Simmons, an orphan and a runaway who become friends on a terraformed Mars over their love of music. The two quickly become a duo with the hopes of taking Mars by storm, and despite the odds stacked against them and escalating political tensions, they just might have a shot at it.

Carole & Tuesday has some notable pacing and story issues, and as a Netflix exclusive, that also puts it low on many fans’ watchlists. That being said, with its gorgeous soundtrack and the genuinely heartfelt story accompanying it, Carole & Tuesday is probably the best Shinichiro Watanabe anime, and that, in turn, makes it the most underrated anime original, by far.