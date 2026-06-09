5 Great Anime That Make Perfect Summer Binges (& Where to Find Them)

Summer can be a great time to get out and away from the TV, but many of us will still be binging our favorite anime on our downtime. And it’s never a bad season to watch the best shonen or isekai series of 2026. However, some viewers might be looking for something that better fits the season. Fortunately, there are several anime that make for ideal summer viewing — and they’re available on well-known streaming services.

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What kind of summer anime you should watch will depend on what you’re looking for. The vibes need to match the season, but some audiences will prefer more relaxing, low-stakes stories, while others will want fast-paced thrills. There are options for everyone, and it could be worth alternating between the two. After all, the best way to follow one summer binge is with another!

5) Grand Blue Dreaming

Streaming on Crunchyroll

If you’re looking for a summertime anime, you can’t do much better than Grand Blue Dreaming. The two-season series, which can be found on Crunchyroll, follows new university student Iori as he moves to a coastal town. There, he gets wrapped up in the diving club and their party scene. The anime’s setting and plot gives it serious summer vibes, and its lighthearted storytelling and humor make it an easy binge. It’s a great choice for anyone looking to get in the spirit of summer.

4) Summer Time Rendering

Streaming on Hulu & Disney+

Image Courtesy of OLM

With the season right there in the anime’s name, it’s no surprise that Summer Time Rendering is a solid pick once the warm weather arrives. Streaming on Hulu and Disney+, Summer Time Rendering makes for a quick, 25-episode binge. And the fact that it’s a thriller set on an island makes it the perfect mix of fast-paced fun and summer vibes. The story centers Shinpei Ajiro, who discovers that his friend’s death may have supernatural underpinnings. Back on his island home, he investigates, and it leads to a twisty and suspenseful adventure. If you’re a thrillers-on-the-beach kind of person, this is the summer watch for you. It’ll keep you hooked throughout.

3) Sk8 the Infinity

Streaming on Crunchyroll

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Those looking for something lighthearted and fun to watch this summer should check out Sk8 the Infinity. The 12-episode sports anime follows two boys who bond over their involvement in their town’s underground skateboard scene. Illegal competitions are held in an abandoned mine, and yes, the series is as entertaining as that premise suggests. It’s an upbeat, vibrant show with characters that are easy to love. And it takes place from spring to fall, capturing the highlights of the seasons. (For those wanting to embrace summer visuals, there are trips to the beach!)

2) Aria the Animation

Streaming on Crunchyroll

HAL Film Maker

Another light anime to binge this summer is Aria the Animation, which will take viewers on a journey to a Venice-like setting…just on another planet. The series, which consists of three seasons that are streaming on Crunchyroll, follows Akari as she becomes a gondolier on a water-centric version of Mars dubbed Aqua. The backdrop itself is stunning and feels like a vacation. However, the relationships and character growth are the real draws of this series. It’s relatively low stakes, but it’s charming all the same. Those looking for a break from more intense narratives will appreciate it.

1) One Piece

Streaming On Crunchyroll

Courtesy of Toei Animation

If you’re looking for a binge that will last the entire summer, and you’ve somehow missed the best of shonen’s Big Three, One Piece makes a perfect season-long viewing experience. It’s currently in the midst of Season 22, which offers more incentive for newcomers to catch up. One Piece will take viewers sailing on the East Blue and Grand Line, and joining the Straw Hats at sea is enough to get anyone in a summer mood. One Piece has higher stakes and goes darker places than many of the series on this list, but it’s also packed with humor, adventure, and heartfelt character moments. All of these things make it a must-watch. If you have any time off this summer, it’s one series to keep on your radar.

What’s an anime you’d recommend for a summer binge? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!