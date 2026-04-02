Chainsaw Man Could Still Be Hiding Its True Ending for a Brand-New Chapter

Chainsaw Man’s ending is here, despite fans hoping for a continuation with a Part 3. There’s no denying that its conclusion is one of the most abrupt endings in manga, especially given Fujimoto’s intricate and deeply layered storytelling. With fans forced to accept an ending that frames the events of Parts 1 and 2 as a dream, many are left wanting more insight into the series. In that sense, perhaps the true ending of Chainsaw Man isn’t here yet, and it could follow a growing trend of series releasing a brand-new chapter to deliver a more definitive conclusion.

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Chainsaw Man’s final volume is set to release on June 4th, compiling the latest chapters. However, this volume could include a special chapter, similar to My Hero Academia, which featured an entirely new chapter that fans have embraced as the true ending, one that will also be adapted into a special anime episode next month. There’s a strong possibility Chainsaw Man could follow this pattern and include Chapter 233 as its final chapter, with fan speculation online heavily pointing toward a new chapter arriving alongside the final volume.

Chainsaw Man’s Final Volume Could Include a Special Chapter Revealing the True Ending

Image via MAPPA

Fans online have begun speculating that a special chapter is indeed on the way, largely due to the length of the final volume. Typically, a single volume contains around 10–11 chapters, totaling over 185 pages. However, the latest 10 chapters included in the final volume only add up to about 159 pages. This falls short of the usual standard, potentially requiring the author to include additional content. While author notes and special illustrations could fill some space, there would still be several pages left, enough to accommodate a new chapter. As a result, fans remain hopeful that a special chapter could be included, depicting something meaningful before the story concludes.

While this special chapter may not introduce anything drastically different, it could add nuance to the final twist and address lingering questions left by the series’ abrupt ending. With the author likely having a couple of months to work on this addition, Chainsaw Man could realistically include a chapter that helps justify its conclusion. That said, this remains purely speculative, driven by fans’ desire for a more complete ending of Chainsaw Man, something the author could potentially deliver through a special chapter in the final volume.

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