5 Mind-Bending Anime Series You Can Binge Right Now

The most mind-bending anime series force viewers to really think about what they’re watching — and they make ideal binges, despite the additional effort they require. Any anime with solid pacing and a good premise can keep viewers engaged, but some of the best series are so thought-provoking, you’ll be thinking about them long after they’re through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In some cases, this happens because these anime are smart and demand a second look. In others, it’s because they force viewers to reconsider everything they think they know. From a sci-fi series that leans heavily into time travel to a slower-paced story you’ll need to watch twice, these are the perfect binge watches for anyone looking to push their limits mentally.

5) Steins;Gate

Streaming On: Crunchyroll

Image via White Fox

If any anime could be compared to the best mystery-box shows, it’s Steins;Gate — and that’s because the series is mind-boggling from start to finish. It opens with one of the most perplexing premieres, but things come together as the story unravels. Since the narrative leans into time travel, it’s dealing with complex concepts. And the way it introduces these isn’t always easy to follow. That said, the end rewards viewers who are paying attention. Plus, the amount of thought and detail put into this anime necessitates a second viewing. When it comes to its premise and twists, Steins;Gate is easily among the most mind-bending sci-fi series. It’s a must-watch for fans who love those “oh!” moments that accompany big reveals. And at 24 episodes, it’s perfect binge-watching fodder.

4) Sonny Boy

Streaming On: Crunchyroll

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Often recommended for those looking for weird and mind-bending series, Sonny Boy is a coming-of-age story at its core — but it may not always seem that way. The series embraces an unconventional story structure, and its primary focus shifts part of the way through. It also leans into scientific and philosophical concepts that viewers will need to wrap their heads around. It doesn’t spoon-feed its messages, nor does it over-explain its allegorical nature. Instead, it takes viewers on a unique journey alongside middle-school students finding their way home from an alternate dimension. It’s an adventure that may demand another watch, but once you understand what the series is going for, it’s far easier to appreciate.

3) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Streaming On: Netflix

Image Courtesy of Gainax

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a sci-fi classic, and for those who have avoided it thus far, it’s well worth a watch. On the surface, it may look like a standard mecha anime, but the ’90s series proves so much more than that. It digs deeply into the minds of its characters, exploring the impact the series’ conflict has on them. And the deeper it goes, the more mind-boggling the narrative becomes. Viewers who follow it closely will come to understand the deeper themes it’s exploring, which were way ahead of its time. Anyone who enjoys complex explorations of existential subjects will find a lot to chew on here. And at 26 episodes, it’s relatively easy to get through (unless you want to watch the movies as well).

2) Paranoia Agent

Streaming On: Crunchyroll

Satoshi Kon is no stranger to directing mind-bending anime films, but his 13-episode series — Paranoia Agent — is perhaps the most shining example of his work. Paranoia Agent excels as a psychological thriller, as it keeps viewers guessing about what’s real and what’s unreliable throughout its run. This approach to perception is mind-bending on its own, and the commentary it conveys through its efforts to track down an assailant dubbed “Lil’ Slugger” is as clever as it is compelling. It’s yet another anime that benefits from a rewatch. Even then, you may struggle to parse through what’s happening and what’s in the characters’ heads.

1) Ergo Proxy

Streaming On: Crunchyroll

Image Courtesy of Manglobe

Ergo Proxy is a slow burn, so it’s not the most bingeable anime on this list. However, it certainly meets the mind-bending qualifications, and it will be worth pushing through for some viewers, especially if they appreciate thoughtful philosophical discussions and world-building with a deeper meaning. The latter comes in the form of a backdrop populated by humans and androids. Viewers follow a murder mystery that spirals into something more sinister. This may sound thrilling, but it takes its time unfolding. Even small, seemingly unimportant details end up having greater meaning, though, making this an ideal series to revisit. And even on the first run, you’ll need to concentrate to keep up.

What’s a mind-bending anime you’d recommend? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!