5 Most Boring One Piece Arcs Ranked

As one of the longest-running series of all time, One Piece has a vast and expansive world with countless characters. The series only keeps getting better as it continues, while exploring the layers of mysteries surrounding the characters and the forgotten past. The manga began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine by Shueisha in 1997 and became the best-selling series of all time. The story has long since entered its Final Saga, but it’s still far from over as the Elbaph Arc continues, where the Straw Hat Pirates travel to the fabled land of the Giants.

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As a series running for almost three decades, it has more than 30 canon arcs, and it’s impossible for each one of them to be as good as the other. However, while these arcs are intriguing in their own right, they are somewhat boring, especially when compared to the Marineford Arc, Enies Lobby Arc, and some of the most hyped arcs in the entire story.

5) Punk Hazard Arc

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The first island the Straw Hats visit after entering the New World is Punk Hazard, which became half-frozen and half-burning following the ten-day-long battle of Akainu and Aokiji. The arc sets up the alliance between Trafalgar Law and Luffy as they decide to defeat Kaido. However, apart from a few key points and character introductions, it fails to include intense moments to capture the viewers’ attention.

4) Thriller Bark

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Thriller Bark takes place after Enies Lobby and introduces Brook, the musician of the crew. Apart from his introduction, the arc doesn’t have a lot of interesting plot points and is carried by a few comical scenes, which isn’t rare in the overall series. Not to mention that the villains are easily forgettable, making it impossible to enjoy most of the scenes they are in.

3) Fish-Man Island Arc

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After reuniting, the Straw Hat Pirates head towards Fish-Man Island, where they encounter more threats. The arc touches on some critical themes of the story as well as introduces Joyboy, a crucial character from the past. However, all the incredible lore and buildup are easily overshadowed by an underwhelming main villain, Hody Jones. Fish-Man Island still remains one of the most underrated arcs for this very reason.

2) Amazon Lily Arc

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Amazon Lily is an island full of women where Kuma sent Luffy during the Sabaody Archipelago. Luffy spent a lot of time there in order to gain the trust of Boa Hancock and the members of the Kuja Pirates before the Marineford Arc. It’s thanks to Boa that Luffy was even able to reach Marineford, which makes this arc all the more crucial. However, despite all this, the overall arc just feels underwhelming and unnecessarily dragged on, especially during a crucial time.

1) Long Ring Long Land Arc

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The arc is often considered the most skippable one, but it’s kind of fun seeing the crew participate in unique games and watch them get Chopper back again after losing him to the Foxy Pirates. However, whether it’s in terms of story or fighting, it doesn’t provide anything memorable.

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