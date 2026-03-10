5 Best Dragon Ball Series Ranked

Even after more than four decades since the manga’s debut, Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball only keeps getting more popular. The manga began serialization in 1984 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and eventually became the most influential Shonen series of all time. Dragon Ball isn’t just thrilling, but it’s also groundbreaking to the point of being the one that has inspired countless mangakas and several popular shows. It’s known for its intense fights and memorable characters introduced throughout the years. The manga was adapted into an anime by Toei Animation before becoming a global phenomenon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the decades, the franchise has released several sequels, spin-offs, films, games, and many more projects for fans across the globe. However, among the multiple series of the franchise, which one would come out on top?

5) Dragon Ball GT

Toei Animation

This Toei Animation original was released in 1997, with minor involvement from Toriyama as a side story of the original series. The story begins with Emperor Pilaf getting his hands on the Black Star Dragon Balls, which are believed to be twice as powerful as the ones on Earth. Just when he’s about to make his wish for world domination, he is interrupted by Goku and accidentally turns him into a child.

After a major blunder, the Dragon Balls are scattered across the galaxy. To make matters worse, the planet will explode unless someone gathers them together within a year, which is why Goku and the others must find a way to stop that from happening.

4) Dragon Ball Super

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Two decades after the main story’s ending, Toriyama returned with a new sequel, Dragon Ball Super. The story takes place after the defeat of Majin Buu, where the planet has achieved peace, but countless dangers are lurking across the galaxy. The anime concluded its Tournament of Power Saga in 2018 and will finally return with its Galactic Patrol Saga soon.

The new season will follow Goku and Vegeta on a new adventure where they join the Galactic Patrol to fight a prison escapee, Moro, a 10-million-year-old magic user who consumes planets. On the other hand, the manga is currently on an indefinite hiatus after Toriyama’s death. While the manga artist Toyotaro is expected to take over the helm, there are no updates on the series’ return so far.

3) Dragon Ball Daima

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima is Akira Toriyama’s final project, which he wrote to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the franchise. The story takes place shortly after Buu’s defeat and before the events of Dragon Ball Super. Following Dabura’s death, Gomah succeeds him as the new ruler of the Demon Realm and discovers the devastating powers that Goku and the others possess.

He deems them a major threat and seeks the help of his advisor, Degesu, in order to successfully gather the Dragon Balls on Earth. The duo turns Goku and his friends into children and kidnaps Dende, the guardian of the Earth. To find a way to return to normal, Goku and the others enter the Demon Realm, where they encounter many threats during their journey.

2) Dragon Ball

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The original Dragon Ball anime series was released in 1986 and adapted the first 194 chapters of the manga, laying out the foundation of the story. It introduced fans to the incredible world created by Toriyama. Bulma, a 16-year-old girl, is on a quest to find the magical Dragon Balls and meets Goku, a young orphan who has only ever been around his late grandfather.

Seeing that he possesses one of the seven Dragon Balls and refuses to give it up, Bulma offers him the chance to tag along with her on a journey if he lets her borrow its power. The story continues as Goku delves into the world of martial arts while discovering his true powers.

1) Dragon Ball Z

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Z is a continuation of the original story, but the animation studio came up with a new title after the time skip. While the original anime laid out the foundation of the story, Dragon Ball Z helped popularize it in the West.

The story takes place a few years after the tournament, when Goku has married Chi-Chi and has a four-year-old son. However, his peaceful life is put in jeopardy when his origins pose a threat to him and his family. In order to protect his loved ones and the planet, he must confront his true identity and the threats heading his way.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!





