5 Sci-Fi Anime We’re Excited for in 2026, Ranked

The end of the year is approaching, which can only mean that anime fans are starting to discuss 2025’s strengths and weaknesses regarding anime releases. It would be impossible to ignore the year’s contributions, including a couple of theatrical releases that reached amazing heights in global box office records, the latest seasons to beloved shows, and new series hitting screens to the excitement of fans. This year has been a great one for the anime community, but there’s no way to deny that 2026 is shaping up to be just as successful.

Audiences will be thrilled to know that next year already has a line-up of promising anime releases, such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. It would be remiss to ignore the fact that sci-fi, specifically, is one of the biggest genres expected to thrive in 2026; this isn’t surprising, considering the fact that science fiction is one of anime’s most popular genres, competing with fantasy and action for the top spot. With 2026 just around the corner, we thought it would only be appropriate to point out a few of the sci-fi series set to debut in the new year that you should keep tabs on.

5) The Darwin Incident

Image Courtesy of Bellnox Films

The Darwin Incident is an anime adaptation of a popular manga series that leans towards clear-cut science fiction. This series is set to debut in January 2026 and was produced by Bellnox Films, a studio headed by Koji Kajita, who previously worked for David Production. The anime will explore themes of ethics, animal rights, human nature, belonging, and identity. It’s a great break from the sci-fi fantasy hybrid shonen that dominate the space, offering a more philosophical option that forces viewers to think about the underlying narrative.

The plot of The Darwin Incident centers around the concept of ecological activism through various lenses. Charlie is a human-chimpanzee hybrid who lives with his foster parents and attempts to experience the normal, high school life that any other teenager might have. Despite his best efforts, Charlie must confront the unique otherness he faces around other human students, all while a radical activist group attempts to use Charlie as the face of their work. His struggle between living an average life and battling the extremist views he’s surrounded by marks Charlie’s overall journey in this upcoming anime.

4) Snowball Earth

Image Courtesy of Studio Kai

Snowball Earth is quickly gaining notoriety among manga readers who are excited to see the sci-fi series adapted to the screen. This series is considered one of the potential next big hits in anime, with a dedicated fan base already praising the series for its unique, intriguing setting, world-building, and character dynamics. The anime is set to release in April 2026, produced by Studio Kai, a company known for hits such as Sentenced to be a Hero. Themes that are navigated in Snowball Earth include survival, loss, the perseverance of humanity, environmental issues, and purpose.

This show explores the idea of what might happen if Earth loses a war against intergalactic invaders, forcing humanity into a survival mindset after their planet is decimated. Tetsuo is the main character of this series, a mecha pilot who loses consciousness for years, only to awaken to a frozen Earth where the remnants of humanity struggle to live in the new, harsh conditions the war caused. Tetsuo must learn to establish bonds and rely on others as he makes his way through the strange, brutal landscape that he knows nothing about.

3) Trigun Stargaze

Image Courtesy of Studio Orange

Trigun Stargaze is the upcoming conclusive season of the successful Trigun reboot series. The first part of the series was titled Trigun Stampede and debuted back in 2023; now, Trigun Stargaze is set to release in early 2026, bringing the anime to a close after catching up to the manga’s finished plot. This series has been noticed for its 3D CGI animation, having been produced by Studio Orange, a company known for work on series such as Beastars and Black Bullet.

Fans have praised this anime reboot for remaining faithful to the manga’s story and the original anime’s tone, while adding its own spin on Vash’s past and background. It’s a great addition to the existing Trigun universe, addressing the main storyline while filling in smaller details that the first show left out. The focus remains on Vash the Stampede’s journey through No Man’s Land as his own moral philosophy brings him into direct opposition with his estranged twin brother. If you’re excited to see where the story ends up, Trigun Stargaze is worth keeping an eye on to add to your watchlist.

2) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Any anime fan who lives and breathes science fiction content will likely be familiar with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a Netflix Original series that blew up throughout the community. It’s not often that an anime lacking a source-material manga is lauded with such intense praise by the majority of viewers, but Cyberpunk: Edgerunners managed to do exactly that. Its largest influence is Cyberpunk 2077, though the anime isn’t a direct adaptation of the game that heavily guided its conception and style. Upon release, the anime was considered to be a masterpiece in balancing vibrant animation, high-stakes action, and emotionally complex characters.

Audiences will be excited to know that the series is finally getting a sequel, with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 set to make its debut in early 2026. So far, the new season has released a single teaser trailer giving a brief recap of the previous episodes, along with intense visuals that cater to the show’s overall aesthetic. Creators have stated that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will not continue the former season’s plot, but instead introduce a new cast of characters within the existing world. Any die-hard fans of the series should absolutely get hyped as the season’s release date comes closer.

1) Dr. Stone

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Dr. Stone easily beats out most contemporary titles when it comes to the anime community’s top sci-fi series of the past decade. The anime was released back in 2019 and is currently in the ending arc of its fourth and final season, with the last episodes of season four set to debut in 2026. This series is often regarded as one of the few sci-fi shows that doesn’t rely solely on mecha or fantasy elements to build or convey its science fiction roots. Dr. Stone discusses themes of knowledge, the power of science, human resourcefulness, survival, and morality.

The anime revolves around the idea of humanity becoming afflicted by an unknown event which causes all of Earth’s living creatures to be encased in stone. Thousands of years pass before Senku, a science genius, awakens and goes about the arduous task of attempting to find a cure for the rest of the population. Along the way, he must discover the hidden secret behind the mysterious flash of light that preceded the petrification of all life. Dr. Stone utilizes science as a backbone on which to build the rest of its story, crafting a tale about humanity’s determination to persevere and live, despite all odds.

