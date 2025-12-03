7 Most Underrated Science Fiction Anime, Ranked

Science fiction is, inarguably, one of the biggest genres in fiction, and anime is no exception. Whether it’s mecha shows or massive space epics akin to Star Wars and Star Trek, sci-fi has always been a part of anime’s history, and the medium would probably be unrecognizable without its influence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sci-fi has always gone hand in hand with anime, and while there are plenty of big names within the genre, there are just as many that have fallen to the wayside, despite being just as fun to watch. A few underrated anime especially stand out, and anyone looking for a good sci-fi story would be remiss to pass them up.

7) Astra Lost In Space

Lerche’s Astra Lost in Space takes place in the far future, where nine children find themselves lost in space on a field trip gone wrong. Fortunately, an abandoned spaceship they named the Astra allows them to make the long trip home, during which time they must slowly uncover the conspiracy behind what happened to them and their world.

Not only does Astra Lost in Space have a unique take on space exploration, but as another work by Kenta Shinohara of Sket Dance and Witch Watch fame, it’s filled with plenty of great comedy and drama, as well. It’s a truly standout anime, and with such a short run, it never overstays its welcome, in the slightest.

6) Planetes

Sunrise’s Planetes takes place in the near-future where mankind has taken to mining materials on the moon for energy, causing an increase in dangerous space debris for would-be space travelers. Dealing with space debris falls to the crew of the DS-12 Toy Box, and the story is focused largely on their daily lives and their own dreams for space travel.

While sci-fi stories tend to lean more towards fantastical narratives, Planetes excels in how much it develops a hard sci-fi setting, all of which is complemented by great drama and character writing at every turn. Planetes was also the debut work of Vinland Saga’s Makoto Yukimura, and that, on its own, perfectly illustrates why it’s a masterpiece.

5) Space Dandy

Bones Film’s Space Dandy stars Dandy, a dandy guy in space and an unsuccessful alien bounty hunter, alongside the robot QT and the cat-like alien Meow. The three of them travel across the galaxy in search of bounties and women, the latter being Dandy’s priority, and their travels often get them involved in some sort of bizarre and abstract adventure.

Not only is Space Dandy wonderfully absurd from start to finish, but with the gorgeous artwork and animation accompanying every bizarre story beat, it’s always fun to watch, no matter how weird it gets. Space Dandy might not be the most famous work from legendary director Shinichiro Watanabe, but sure enough, it’s easily one of his best.

4) Outlaw Star

Sunrise’s Outlaw Star stars Gene Starwind, a young man who ends up in possession of the most powerful spaceship in the galaxy, the eponymous Outlaw Star, and from there, he and an ever-changing motley crew head out in search of the Galactic Leyline, a legendary treasure trove hidden somewhere in the galaxy, before someone else can beat him to it.

While Outlaw Star has often been ignored due to its overlap with Cowboy Bebop, thanks to great action and a unique take on the Space Western genre, it’s plenty fun to watch in its own right, even after almost 30 years. Outlaw Star isn’t currently available for streaming, but anyone who’s seen it has certainly watched an undeniable classic.

3) The Irresponsible Captain Tylor

In Tatsunoko Productions’ The Irresponsible Captain Tylor, while the United Planets Space Force is at war with the Raalgon, Justy Ueki Tylor just wants a cushy office job, but an accidental bit of heroism gives him command of the Soyokaze, and from there, Tylor somehow keeps winning battle after battle and becomes a major player in the war.

While ostensibly a parody of space operas, The Irresponsible Captain Tylor is great for its impeccable comedy and how it’s balanced with a genuinely sincere take on the genre, all with a stellar cast to complement it. Sci-fi comedies are almost always fun to watch, and Captain Tylor is one of the best an anime fan could ask for.

2) Time Patrol Bon

In Bones Film’s Time Patrol Bon, when Bon Namihira accidentally witnesses the actions of the Time Patrol, an organization dedicated to saving lives across history, he’s initially set to be erased from history, but after discovering that he’s secretly important, the Time Patrol spares him and makes him their newest agent and partner to veteran agent Ream Stream.

Despite a cute art style courtesy of Doraemon’s Fujiko F. Fujio, Time Patrol Bon is a surprisingly serious story with its penchant for violence and how much drama it gets from its time travel premise. Nevertheless, the great writing and pacing make it no less fun to watch, and it’s a shame that more people aren’t familiar with it.

1) Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction

Production +h.’s Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction takes place three years after a UFO appeared in the skies above Tokyo, but while it might be the end of the world, most of that is in the background, and the series is primarily focused on the daily lives of Kadode and Oran as they grapple with the realities of life.

Crunchyroll’s poor marketing and clumsy subtitles made it hard to watch Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction, but anyone who kept up with it would see nothing short of a masterpiece in animation, deconstructive character writing, and cutting political satire. There’s never been a story quite like Dead Dead Demon’s, and it’s easily the best example of an underrated sci-fi anime.