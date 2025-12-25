7 Best Anime for History Buffs, Ranked

Anime has become one of the most well-received media on a global scale, something that was once thought impossible by fans who weren’t sure whether Western audiences would ever fully accept anime in the mainstream. This past year has proven anime’s ability to surpass cultural barriers, with popular franchises such as Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man releasing theatrical films that broke the box office. With so many eyes turning to anime for a hint on the next big thing, that means more and more unique series are being released, tapping into a variety of popular genres that fans love.

While anime’s most popular genres, particularly when speaking about shonen and seinen series, tend to fall in either the fantasy or sci-fi categories, there are plenty of other genres that fans can explore. One genre that isn’t spoken about as much despite its influence on numerous hit series is the historical genre, often mixed with other subgenres to create compelling plots set against the backdrop of different time periods. Historical anime aren’t always created to be factually accurate to the period they evoke, but they do make for some intriguing world-building that modern anime settings don’t always provide. In this list, we’re going to take a look at several awesome historically-inspired anime that should be a part of any fan’s watchlist.

7) The Rose of Versailles

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

The Rose of Versailles is a historical drama film that was released after long-time fans of its source material continued to beg for a screen adaptation of the story. It was released in early 2025, based on the 1972 manga series, which was often credited for helping to develop shojo manga into something all age groups could enjoy. The Rose of Versailles is set in France during the 18th century, closely examining the lives of French nobles and the royal court. In particular, it tells a fictionalized version of events between Marie Antoinette and Oscar François de Jarjayes. It’s characterized by its painting-like art style, dissection of gender roles in history, and compelling romance.

6) Black Butler

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Black Butler might not be what most fans would think of as a historical anime, but it doesn’t change the fact that this series utilizes a historical background to emphasize its dark aesthetic. This series was first released back in 2008 and has a total of five seasons, along with a handful of OVA films that adapt important manga arcs. Black Butler is a dark fantasy that blends demonic pacts, the London underground, and mysterious crime into a Gothic masterpiece that has managed to maintain a steady fan base for years. The show follows Ciel Phantomhive and his demonic butler, Sebastian, as they traverse numerous challenges to take revenge on the people responsible for Ciel’s parents’ murder.

5) Dororo

Image Courtesy of Mappa

Dororo might be one of the most underrated anime of the past decade that still hasn’t received the recognition it deserves for its masterful retelling of a classic tale. The anime first debuted in 2019 and has a single season containing just 24 episodes; it is a reboot of the original 1969 anime series, which also boasts a live-action adaptation from 2007. Dororo takes place in Japan during the 15th century, specifically the Warring States Period of the country, marked by political instability and chaos. This series follows Hyakkimaru, a rogue samurai who traverses the land with his young companion, Dororo, in an attempt to reclaim missing body parts stolen in a demonic ritual by his father. It’s a classic tale of revenge, redemption, war, and the importance of true connection.

4) Baccano!

Image Courtesy of Brain’s Base

Baccano! is another underrated gem on this list that isn’t often discussed by the anime community at large despite its stellar plot and humor. This series first aired back in 2007 and had a total of 16 episodes, ending the show with a relatively short run-time compared to many other shonen of the time. Baccano! is based on a series of light novels that take place in Prohibition-era America, specifically New York and Chicago, detailing the big city life of criminals, gangsters, and alchemists. It’s most well-known for its non-linear plot, which weaves together a series of different threads following numerous unrelated characters who come together in the end. If you’re interested in a fast-paced, comedic, chaotic story that doesn’t pull any punches, Baccano! might be worth watching.

3) Leviathan

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Leviathan is an awesome historical sci-fi anime series that can be found on Netflix. The show was released in July 2025 and is an adaptation of the Scott Westerfield novels of the same name. To fully capture the otherworldly feel that the novels have, Leviathan’s animation company, Studio Orange, utilized a unique 3D CG animation style that gives the show its realistic appearance. Besides the interesting artistic choices that set it apart, this anime takes place in a steampunk setting that’s meant to be an alternative version of the world during World War I. In this parallel world, humanity fights using mecha machines versus bio-engineered monsters in the battle of the century. Two teenagers from opposite sides of the war must rely on each other during their journeys across the globe.

2) The Apothecary Diaries

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation Study/OLM

The Apothecary Diaries has taken the anime community by storm, quickly growing in popularity since its initial release in 2023. The series just had its second season debut this year, with a third season already looming on the horizon, set for sometime in the fall of 2026. The Apothecary Diaries is a fresh take on court intrigue, set in a pseudo-historical empire that is heavily influenced by different historical periods in ancient China. Particularly, it follows Maomao, a young girl living in the Imperial Palace among the harem, working as a servant and later, a food taster for higher stations. The series combines mystery, drama, romance, and political intrigue into one dynamic tale that stands out among other contemporary titles of the past decade.

1) Vinland Saga

Image Courtesy of Mappa

Vinland Saga has to be one of the best historical anime series ever created, with the series finally gaining traction after its release back in 2019. Its second season debuted in 2023 after a long wait from fans; audiences are now waiting for a third season to be announced with the manga’s completion. Vinland Saga takes place sometime in the early 11th century, focusing on the legendary Viking culture and ways of life. The story is centered around Thorfinn, a young boy whose father is murdered by an infamous Viking mercenary, prompting a vicious tale of revenge against the backdrop of war and changing times. This series addresses themes such as vengeance, war, redemption, forgiveness, and violence.

