After 20 Years and Critical Acclaim, Vinland Saga Is Finally Over

‘All good things must come to an end,’ goes the age-old saying. But, it’s even more heartbreaking when the “thing” in question is a masterpiece and one of the most acclaimed seinen manga of all time. Berserk and Vagabond fans may never get to say goodbye to their respective manga, but the final piece of the seinen Big Three, Vinland Saga, just gave fans closure by releasing its final chapter. Makoto Yukimura’s critically acclaimed and fan-favorite historical manga has come to an end after 20 years of serialization.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vinland Saga is now Makoto Yukimura’s second completed series, after the sci-fi seinen manga, Planetes. Vinland Saga began publication in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in April 2005. The series then moved to Monthly Afternoon in October of the same year, where it remained until its final chapter today (July 24th, 2025). Well before Wit Studio’s anime adaptation (which was taken over by MAPPA for Season 2), Vinland Saga had already achieved major acclaim, even if it didn’t reach the high sales figures of the aforementioned Berserk and Vagabond.

Vinland Saga Is Officially Over

WIT Studio

The final chapter of Vinland Saga is now out in the world for fans to enjoy and cry over. Chapter 220 is available to read on Kodansha’s K Manga app. Fans have been preparing themselves for the story’s inevitable end for months. In December 2024, Yukimura posted on social media that the manga was entering its final arc and shared his feelings about ending another series with fans.

“The serialization of Vinland Saga will end soon. But! Well, I know I’m complaining after the hiatus, but… it’s hard to end a story! Come to think of it, I’ve only drawn the final episode once. This is the second time. It’s really amazing that my predecessors were able to finish long serializations right to the end. I respect them for that alone,” read his tweet.

Vinland Saga Leaves Behind an Endearing Legacy

Kodansha

Vinland Saga will forever be remembered as one of the most formative and influential manga in the seinen demographic. The first chapters introduced audiences to Thorfinn, a young Icelandic boy with dreams of becoming a fearsome warrior like his father, Thors, once was. But once Thorfinn got a taste of war and his bloody quest for vengeance was unceremoniously snatched away from him, he learned the hard way that he has no enemies. Nobody has any enemies.

Fans all have their favorite arcs from the series. Many anime-only viewers prefer the War Arc for its high-octane action, while most agree that the Slave Arc, which was adapted in the anime’s second season, is the best (a belief which this writer holds). Beyond the anime, the Eastern Expedition Arc is also a fan favorite, and introduces readers to some of the series’ best characters. Fans have been engrossed by Thorfinn’s mission to become a True Warrior, and the series has even inspired many readers to change their own lives for the better.

Vinland Saga will likely be remembered as one of the all-time greats in the years to come, and Thorfinn’s famous quote, “I have no enemies,” has been seared into the collective heart of the fan base.