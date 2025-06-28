The Longest-Running Anime Crime Drama Is Finally Coming to the U.S. After Almost 30 Years

The award-winning manga by Gosho Aoyama, Case Closed, known internationally as Detective Conan, made its debut in 1994 and received its anime adaptation by the TMS Entertainment studio in 1996. It also has over 270 million copies in circulation, making it the fourth highest-selling manga of all time. The story follows Shinichi Kudo, a 17-year-old high school student and renowned detective, who is investigating a suspicious activity at an amusement park. However, he is suddenly attacked by two mysterious men and forced to ingest a poison called APTX 4869, which turns his body into that of a 7-year-old child.

Struggling to accept this major change, Shinichi must hide his identity and investigate the organization that shrunk him. He adopts the alias Conan Edogawa and moves in with his childhood friend, Ran Mouri, and her father, Kogo Mouri, an ordinary private detective. Since he can’t freely solve cases now, Conon often uses Kogoro’s voice to appear as though the detective solved them himself. Over the years, Detective Conan has released 107 volumes, over 1150 anime episodes, and 28 films. As the anime is approaching its 30th anniversary, the official website of TMS Entertainment announced the release dates of a specially curated episode selection that has never been available in the U.S. The anime series and selected films will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix with its first batch release on July 3rd, 2025.

The anime series will begin streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix on July 3rd in both subbed and dubbed versions, with the “Conan vs. The Black Organization” collection of episodes introducing us to the eponymous main villain syndicate. However, there’s also a bunch of upcoming releases on top of the episode selections, including the U.S. premiere of Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine movie at Anime Expo on July 5th. Directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, the film was released in April 2023 in Japan and was a box office hit.

Held annually in California, Anime Expo is one of the largest anime and manga conventions for over three decades, bringing exciting news for global fans. Each year, the event celebrates Japanese pop culture, features panels, holds workshops, and so on. The premiere will be held in the JW Diamond panel room, where attendees will have a chance to participate in a trivia quiz to win some exclusive Conan goodies.

Additionally, for three consecutive Saturdays, the official YouTube channel of TMS Entertainment will release three films. The release dates and titles are listed below.

July 12th – Movie 20 Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare

July 19th – Movie 22 Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer

July 26th – Movie 5 Detective Conan: Countdown to Heaven

All three films have been released in the U.S. before and are considered some of the best among the many Detective Conan films. There are more exciting releases fans can look forward to in the coming weeks or months. The celebration is far from over as the website teases more upcoming announcements, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated!

