7 Best Toei Animation Anime Series You Need to Watch (#1 Is The Ultimate Masterpiece)

The anime community has grown exponentially over the last decade with the surge of popularity among Western audiences. With this increase in demand, it serves to reason that there would be an emergence of new anime studios focused on the production of engaging series that might just become the next big thing. Studios such as Mappa, Bones Film, and Ufotable are currently in the spotlight for their work on big-name hits like Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, and My Hero Academia. Each studio is more or less unique in its respective style, creating a vast array of different shows that carry the blueprint of its production company.

While modern studios definitely cannot be discredited for their contributions to anime over the last decade or so, there are quite a few older companies whose works might not be as recent in the mainstream. Toei Animation is, without a doubt, one of the most influential anime production studios to ever exist, often credited for revamping anime during the 1980s and 1990s. It had a hand in molding some of the most iconic anime of their individual decades, but also of all time; so many Toei Animation originals are the blueprint for the shonen series of recent years. To commemorate this amazing studio, we’re going to take a look at several amazing anime produced by Toei Animation that you should absolutely watch if you haven’t already.

7) Slam Dunk

Plenty of anime fans are familiar with sports anime as a genre, but not too many new fans will recognize Slam Dunk as the predecessor to popular sports series. The show was released back in 1993 and had just over 100 episodes in its single, continuous season; recently, a movie titled The First Slam Dunk was released on Netflix, acting as a soft reboot for both old and new audiences alike. There are plenty of reasons to give Slam Dunk a try, but most importantly is the show’s ability to blend high-stakes basketball sequences with compelling character development.

The plot of Slam Dunk follows Hanamichi Sakuragi, a high school delinquent who decides to try out for the school basketball team to impress the girl he likes. Subsequently, Hanamichi discovers an innate talent for sports, along with a genuine love of basketball that sends him on a journey towards winning future championships alongside his new team. Themes such as teamwork, personal growth, redemption, and the possibility of change are explored heavily throughout the show’s narrative, making it a great option for those searching for a more realistic anime series that doesn’t rely on battles or powers to entertain.

6) Digimon Adventure

Digimon Adventure is a beloved series that managed to kick off many fans’ childhood obsession with adventure anime. It’s a unique blend of isekai, fantasy, action, and comedy that comes together into a whirlwind show with no shortage of entertaining fight scenes or fun team-building moments. The anime was released back in 1999 with a single season, though its immediate popularity spawned a massive franchise of sequels, games, and reboots. Though its concept might seem juvenile, Digimon Adventure managed to navigate a lot of mature themes that tied back to childhood problems and challenges that the main characters must work through.

In Digimon Adventure, the story begins when seven ordinary children are taken from their summer camp to the Digital World, an alternate fantasy reality where fantastical creatures called Digimon exist. They are told that each of them is DigiDestined, chosen to defend and protect the Digital World, along with the real one they left behind; to accomplish this goal, they’re all given a companion Digimon and a DigiDevice to begin their journey. It’s a fun, heartfelt series that emphasizes personal growth, determination, teamwork, and the power of friendship.

5) Saint Seiya

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac is an anime series with one of the most dedicated fandoms due to its influence in the anime community, though it doesn’t get as much attention from modern audiences as it deserves. The anime came out back in 1986, which makes it one of the older offers on this list, but its age doesn’t hold it back from having a striking art style, a good music score, and interesting character arcs. It also managed to spawn a massive franchise after its initial release, including a number of films, anime sequel series, and manga spin-offs.

The narrative of Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac is centered around pieces of Greek mythology, which made it stand out among other titles of the time. The series follows the Saints, mystical warriors who are headed by Pegasus Seiya to protect the universe and the goddess Athena from increasingly powerful threats. It explores themes of friendship, sacrifice, good versus evil, and the ability to influence fate. This series feels like an epic in mythology, borrowing fantastical elements from the legends of old to create a timeless anime with a unique concept.

4) Yu-Gi-Oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! remains one of the original anime series that inspired a hit trading card game due to how popular the show’s in-series game became among fans. The series first debuted back in 1998 under Toei Animation; however, it became known internationally when Studio Gallop produced Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters in 2000, sparking a worldwide craze around the series, especially among younger audiences. The second adaptation would go on to inspire a large franchise of spin-offs and reboots, along with the trading card game, solidifying Yu-Gi-Oh! as a cultural reset in anime.

The original Yu-Gi-Oh! series isn’t the most well-known out of the franchise, but it’s still important for creating and developing the look, tone, and style of the anime that would carry on. The general plot of Yu-Gi-Oh! follows Yugi Muto, a teenager who manages to solve the Millennium Puzzle, which unleashes an ancient spirit that assists Yugi in Shadow Games, battles used to stop or punish evil forces in the world, through the means of a card game. This series manages to explore themes of destiny and overcoming obstacles while delivering some of the best late 1990s stylistic battles in anime.

3) Sailor Moon

If there’s a single piece of media that is responsible for completely shaping and defining a genre, Sailor Moon easily takes the title for its undeniable influence over the magical girl genre. The original Sailor Moon series aired in 1992 and ended after a total of five seasons in 1997; its legacy created a huge franchise that included reboot anime shows and films continuing the original series’ narrative. It was one of the anime credited with bringing the medium to Western audiences through its iconic style and animation, and remains anime’s most well-known magical girl series.

The plot of Sailor Moon follows the story of average teenager Usagi Tsukino, who discovers her destiny as the legendary mystical warrior, Sailor Moon, a defender against evil forces that threaten the universe. Usagi is joined by a team of other girls who make up the Sailor Guardians, working together to defeat an ever-growing roster of villains and protect the world’s future. There are very few anime that challenge Sailor Moon in terms of fashion, art, character design, and power-scaling, which have inspired numerous shonen and shojo series that came after its release.

2) One Piece

One Piece is often cited as one of the biggest anime series of all time, with a monstrously large fan base that’s only matched by its huge episode count, which consists of hours worth of watch-time. It’s part of the Shonen Jump Big Three, alongside Bleach and Naruto, and its anime adaptation only cemented its influence on battle shonen that would be released in the decades after it hit screens. The series was released back in 1999 and currently has over 1100 episodes in its roster, providing some of the highest quantity and quality content for new anime fans. One Piece’s popularity managed to spur a Netflix reboot that is currently in production, along with a live-action series that started back in 2023.

In One Piece, we follow the journey of Monkey D. Luffy as he adventures across the seas with a band of pirates to become the next Pirate King. Their goal is to discover the legendary One Piece treasure left behind by the former Pirate King, and solidify their standing as the most powerful pirates sailing the ocean, aided by the help of numerous fighting skills and fantastical powers. This series has a little something for everyone, no matter what you’re looking for in an anime: found family, epic battles, a large cast, unique settings, and tragic backstories.

1) Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z had to be placed at the top of this list for the sheer amount of longevity, influence, and popularity this series managed to achieve during its original run and decades later, among modern audiences who still find reasons to connect with this show. The series was released back in 1989 and ran until 1996, containing a total of nine seasons before coming to an end; its initial debut on Western screens happened in the late 1990s and helped bolster interest in anime on a global scale. It garnered critical acclaim and praise from fans for its incredible power-scaling system, distinctive art, and insanely good fight scenes.

The plot of Dragon Ball Z is centered around Son Goku, a Saiyan warrior whose identity is revealed when his son is kidnapped by Kakarot. This anime follows a series of arcs that explore different aspects of the Dragon Ball universe and Goku’s adult life, including the tyrant Frieza, the consequences of the androids, and the purpose of the Dragon Balls. It remains heavy in lore, character development, power-ups, and exploration of the show’s background setting that cements Dragon Ball Z as an epic series that doesn’t lack in terms of in-depth plot or high-stakes action.

