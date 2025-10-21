Toei Animation Celebrates 26 Years of One Piece With Gifts For Anime Fans

It has been twenty-six years since the Straw Hat Pirates first arrived on the small screen, with the legendary shonen franchise known as One Piece taking the time to celebrate the occasion. With the final saga playing out in both Eiichiro Oda’s original manga and the anime adaptation, fans aren’t sure how many more years they’ll have to witness new stories from the Grand Line. Luckily, Toei Animation has released not only new art to celebrate Luffy’s most powerful form but has also shared a tribute to the moments that saw Luffy’s crew assemble to make their dreams come true.

The first of the two offerings for One Piece’s twenty-sixth anniversary of its anime celebration is Masayuki Sato’s art. The long-time animator has long been a part of the Grand Line, while also providing art for popular series such as Cowboy Bebop, Death Note, Berserk, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Vinland Saga, and even X-Men: The Animated Series. In his art, Sato depicts Luffy in his Gear Fifth form, which remains the strongest transformation for perhaps any character in the anime franchise. Alongside the new art, Toei also shared a video that briefly shows how each member of the Straw Hats decided to join Luffy’s quest to become the king of the pirates. You can check out both the new art and the special video below.

One Piece’s Future

One Piece’s anime television series debuted on October 20th, 1999, but the premiere episode wasn’t the first time that we witnessed the Straw Hat Pirates sail into an anime project. In 1998, One Piece’s first anime special, One Piece: Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack, was released, and surprisingly enough, Toei Animation wasn’t at the helm of this OVA. Production I.G. was the studio that first breathed life into Luffy and the Straw Hats, with the production house best known for its work on franchises such as Kaiju No 8, Haikyu, FLCL, and more. While I.G. never returned to draw the adventures of the Straw Hats, Toei Animation has been doing a fine job when it comes to the Grand Line across the board.

As for the final saga, both manga readers and anime enthusiasts are wondering when the series will see Luffy and his crew sail into the sunset. In the past, creator Eiichiro Oda spent years when it comes to specific storylines such as the Wano Arc and the Marineford Arc, and rest assured, there’s more than enough material fans are waiting for that could take years to explore. Shonen fans have yet to learn the identity of the villainous Imu, the leader of the World Government, while there are plenty of heroes and villains still set to confront Luffy. Whenever One Piece does release its final manga chapter and final anime episode, the legacy of the Straw Hat Pirates won’t soon be forgotten.

