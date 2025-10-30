7 Great Anime About Vampires, Ranked

Supernatural anime have been on the rise within the past decade, with popular titles such as Demon Slayer, Dandadan, and Jujutsu Kaisen gaining large fanbases. The pull of supernatural anime can be attributed to many things, though its unique blend of horror, fantasy, and mystery genres certainly adds to the appeal. Using the unknown as a stand-in for metaphorical themes lends an artistic interpretation to many titles within the genre; additionally, supernatural anime can always be counted on to have hauntingly striking visuals that can suck audiences in with ease.

While we’ve seen a rise in the supernatural aspect of anime, the specific creatures can vary depending on the plot. In the past, Vampire Hunter D was one of the most iconic films dealing with a supernatural monster, namely the title character, who functioned as a human-vampire hybrid hunting down his own kind. The 1985 film was ahead of its time and is still praised for its original concept and meticulous execution. Despite the success of Vampire Hunter D, vampires in anime have not been a common theme or plot device. Compared to Western media, vampires are actually pretty rare to spot in anime, making these seven series listed below special for utilizing vampirism in fresh, entertaining ways that viewers can appreciate.

7) Vampire in the Garden

Image Courtesy of Wit Studio

It’s rare to find anime series that lean into LGBTQ+ themes, but Vampire in the Garden goes above and beyond to provide a queer love story with substance. The series was released in 2022 and has a single season containing only five episodes. Vampire in the Garden is classified as a dark fantasy, with themes of horror and romance tied in; themes explored in the series include forbidden love, the cycle of hatred, war, and the nature of humanity. Its plot is concise and to the point, brought to life by gorgeous art and animation that serves to enhance the star-crossed tale of Fine and Momo.

In Vampire in the Garden, humans and vampires have been caught in an endless war that has devastated the world. The remnants of humanity have flocked to protection within the boundaries of a light-protected city constructed to keep vampires out. Momo, a soldier living within the city’s confines, tires of the monotonous lifestyle. This all changes when, during a raid on the city, Momo meets Fine, a vampire queen who wishes to be killed and put her eternal suffering to an end. The two form a deep bond and decide to run away from both sides of the war to discover the land of Paradise, a mythical place where vampires and humans once existed together in peace.

6) Blood+

Image Courtesy of Production I.G

If there’s any 2000s anime that nailed the concept of a compelling vampire story, it has to be Blood+, an underrated series that preceded other additions in the larger Blood universe. Blood+ was released back in 2005 and had a total of four seasons before coming to a close. It was followed by Blood-C and Blood-C: The Last Dark, self-contained stories in a separate universe from the original anime. The thing that made Blood+ so good was the focus on plot, with a complex web of strings tying the characters together and driving their every move. What seems like a story about an amnesiac schoolgirl becomes a masterpiece on the nature of revenge and redemption, set to one of the best soundtracks in 2000s anime.

The anime starts with Saya Otonashi, a high-school girl living in Japan who has been diagnosed with amnesia, unable to remember the events of her recent past. Cared for by her adoptive family, Saya is otherwise happy despite the gaps in her memory until she’s attacked by a monster known as a Chiropteran. The attack forces Saya to realize her blood acts as a deterrent for the bat-hybrid monsters, crystallizing their bodies and shattering them, a rare trait only she possesses. Saya decides to embark on a path towards reclaiming her identity, accompanied by friends, family, and her iconic katana as she cuts a path through Chiropteran forces.

5) Seraph of the End

Image Courtesy of Wit Studio

A severely underrated and overlooked anime from the 2010s is Seraph of the End, one of the more recent additions to vampire anime. The show was released in 2015 and came to an end after only two seasons, containing 24 episodes in them; a potential third season has been awaited by fans, seeing as the manga has developed since the second season caught up to the released chapters. Seraph of the End was ahead of the curve in terms of fluid animation that shines particularly well during fight sequences. It also had one of the most iconic, tragic duos in dark fantasy anime history between Yuichiro and Mikaela.

The plot of Seraph of the End takes place in a future where vampires rose from the shadows to wipe out most of humanity, save for children under the age of thirteen. These children were taken as livestock, used to feed and sustain the vampire population. Yuichiro and Mikaela are best friends separated when they attempt to escape their captivity, leaving only Yuichiro to make it out of the vampiric underground and to one of the human sanctuary cities. Seraph of the End follows Yuichiro’s journey to joining the city’s defense squad against the ever-growing supernatural threats, unaware that the very person he wants to avenge is still alive, and one of the vampires Yuichiro swore to defeat.

4) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Image Courtesy of David Production

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is well-known among the anime community for its distinctive art style, references to pop culture, and vibrant color schemes. Most people who haven’t watched the series aren’t aware that the primary threat for the first three parts stems from a vampire outbreak that begins through the existence of the legendary Stone Mask. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure currently has a total of five seasons covering the first six parts of the manga series; an additional season will air in 2026, covering the “Steel Ball Run” arc. If you’re a fan of quirky, fun battle shonen, then I highly recommend catching up before the new season airs.

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact plot of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as a whole when the anime is broken up into different time periods that follow separate characters. The main point connecting the protagonists is the fact that they’re all considered Jojo’s, meaning they are related to the Joestar bloodline. They will periodically utilize Hamon, or Stands, later on, to battle against supervillains threatening peace and order in the world, often accompanied by a motley crew of characters that aid in their quest.

3) The Case Study of Vanitas

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

A recent addition to vampire anime is the popular series, The Case Study of Vanitas, which combines mystery and drama with the supernatural. This anime was first released back in 2021 and has a total of two seasons, containing 24 episodes. It’s been praised for details such as the unique setting the plot takes place in, a blend of steampunk, Gothic, and Victorian influences meshed together; additionally, The Case Study of Vanitas has been recognized for the intriguing dynamic between main characters, Vanitas and Noé.

The storyline of The Case Study of Vanitas begins with the young vampire Noé, who decides to travel to Paris to find the legendary Book of Vanitas, a tome rumored to have created the curse that drives vampires to bloodthirsty madness. During his travels, Noé discovers a human doctor who inherited the legacy of the ancient grimoire and agrees to help Noé in his mission. Together, the two set out to discover the secret of the vampire malady while curing afflicted vampires across the city.

2) Shiki

Image Courtesy of Daume

Shiki is a gorgeous horror anime that incorporates the use of vampires as the plot’s main mystery and source of conflict. The anime series first aired back in 2010, with a single season containing 22 episodes before the story wrapped up. It’s easily regarded as one of the most genuinely creepy, chilling anime series due to eerie visuals and healthy doses of gore that earn Shiki its status as a horror classic in the community. The show deals with heavy themes, but mainly focuses on the line between humans and monsters, and how the main characters continuously blur and cross this boundary.

In Shiki, the story begins in the small, rural town of Sotoba, where nothing interesting happens. That is, until a family moves into the abandoned mansion on the edge of the village in the dead of night, followed by a string of mysterious, brutal deaths that can’t be explained. Dr. Toshio Ozaki decides to investigate the rash of deaths, along with high-schooler Natsuno Yuki; the two discover the disappearances are linked to vampires preying on the humans in Sotoba, turning the living population into the undead.

1) Hellsing Ultimate

Image Courtesy of Satelight/Madhouse/Graphinica

One of the most iconic and recognizable vampires in anime media has to be Alucard from the Hellsing franchise. The original anime adaptation, simply titled Hellsing, was released back in 2001; in 2006, Hellsing Ultimate aired to audiences who applauded the newer reboot for its faithfulness to the manga and excellent animation for the time. It boasts memorable characters, along with an unsettling, grim atmosphere that lends to the dark themes of the anime. If you enjoy your anime series fast-paced, gory, and with heaps of morally grey characters, then Hellsing Ultimate is the way to go.

Hellsing Ultimate follows the Hellsing Organization, a secretive group that works in the shadows to maintain and subdue supernatural forces who prey on humanity. It’s led by Sir Integra Hellsing, a fierce leader whose most powerful trump card is Alucard, an ancient vampire rumored to be the strongest living vampire alive. The Hellsing Organization must navigate the tenuous threads of England’s opposing forces, who seek to exterminate all vampires or utilize vampiric power to wipe out humanity.

Are you familiar with any of these anime series? Tell us which vampire-focused anime series is your favorite in the comments below.