Shonen Jump Finally Confirms a Major Romance Fans Have Waited Years to See

One Weekly Shonen Jump series has finally confirming a main relationship is forming after a successful confession of love that fans have waited nearly five years to see in action. Shonen Jump might be going through quite a few changes as it has now cancelled ten series within the magazine in search of its next hit, but many of its long running franchises are going through changes in their own right as well. As the magazine prepares to enter a new era, it seems like these longer running hits have started to prepare for their own respective endgames coming soon too.

Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch is one such series. Making its debut with Shonen Jump back in 2021, its main crew is getting ready for their final battle to come as Nico Wakatsuki has returned to her full range of spells and abilities. But while Nico readies for what’s next, her childhood friend turned bodyguard, Morihito Otogi, has fully confessed his feelings of love to her. And now the two are finally starting the early stages of dating heading into the chaos of the final battles to come.

Witch Watch Finally Moves Forward With Its Biggest Romance

Courtesy of Shueisha

Witch Watch Chapters 223 and 224 have been in the immediate fallout of everything happening to Nico. With her being able to return to her present day body and regaining all but one of her spells, Morihito is worried about what this means for their future together. He’s begun to realize that he has feelings for her, and had been (unknowingly) put under a curse by Nico that meant he would only see himself as her friend. But with everything happening, Morihito was able to truly realize that he loved Nico as well. With Nico’s final spell activating within his body, Morihito’s full feelings are unleashed and he confesses his love to her.

The next chapter, however, puts this to the test as Nico worries that Morihito’s confession came as a result of the spell. Morihito thankfully confirms that he won’t take back his confession, but he’s worried that with the final fights to come he can’t really fully date Nico just yet. She’s in too much danger for them to relax in that way, and the two of them hope to “officially” date when it’s all over. But even with all of that said, Nico makes some moves anyway.

What Does This Mean for Witch Watch’s Future?

Bibury Animation Studio

Because while the two of them won’t be able to fully date as comfortably as they want to as long as Nico is still in danger, Nico herself has started to hilariously soft launch her relationship on her social media pages. The others note how she’s been dropping clues all over Instagram about her new boyfriend, and Morihito himself doesn’t seem to mind all of it either. While she might be in danger at the moment, she’s far too happy to already start dating as soon as she can.

Morihito might be more seriously thinking about the future and being ready for the coming fights, but he’s starting to open up more to Nico after this confession too. The two of them hold hands as the chapter comes to a close, and it’s clear that this romance has finally been confirmed as everyone gets ready for the next intense wave of battles likely coming as Witch Watch gets ready to end as well alongside other hits from the early 2020s generation like The Elusive Samurai and Sakamoto Days.

