7 Hidden Anime Gems To Binge On Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is undoubtedly the most popular anime streaming platform, thanks to its massive library and wide regional availability. Most ongoing series and many upcoming releases premiere on Crunchyroll before anywhere else, making the platform the go-to choice for anime streaming. If anyone is looking to watch a new series or a classic, there is a good chance they will find it here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The library isn’t limited to the most popular releases; it also includes classic titles and underrated anime that truly deserve your attention. If you’re bored with the current mainstream lineup and want to explore something deeper within the platform’s vast catalog, we’ve gathered the perfect seven hidden gems you can check out for a different viewing experience.

7) Samurai Champloo

Courtesy of Manglobe

Samurai Champloo is arguably the most popular entry on this list, and if by any chance you haven’t had the opportunity to watch it, now is the perfect time to dive into this 26-episode anime. Created by the same mind behind Cowboy Bebop, the renowned Japanese director Shinichiro Watanabe, this series perfectly showcases his brilliance. With two samurai and a young woman on a journey, the dynamic between the characters creates a mix of perilous and entertaining adventures.

This simple yet meaningful journey is elevated by the director’s signature elements, such as high-octane fights, timeless animation, and an amazing soundtrack that keeps you engaged as the story progresses. As the main trio travels together, their growing bond becomes compelling, delivering a true sense of friends sharing a life-changing journey.

6) Link Click

Image Courtesy of LAN Studio and Haoliners Animation League

Link Click is a Chinese anime that is perfect for anyone curious about how other Asian countries approach animation. This hidden gem is not only beautifully animated, but its narrative truly stands out. Following two male protagonists, the series explores a fictional premise where both leads possess a form of time-related power. One can look into a person’s future simply by seeing their photo, while the other can travel to the moment the photo was taken, entering the subject’s body and experiencing their emotions firsthand.

Using a studio as their cover, the two take on clients who provide photos in hopes of redeeming past regrets and achieving the outcomes they once desired. The story constantly shifts, with each case offering a new and engaging tale that quickly becomes addictive. This hidden gem is an excellent gateway for anyone interested in exploring different kinds of anime produced outside Japan.

5) My Love Story with Yamada-Kun at Lv999

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

There are hundreds of rom-coms on Crunchyroll, and there’s a good chance you’ve already seen all the popular ones. That’s why My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, a romantic comedy with a slightly more realistic premise, stands out as a hidden gem among the others on the platform. The story follows a girl named Akane, who has just broken up with her boyfriend and, in an attempt to cope, dives into an MMORPG game.

Before she realizes it, she becomes addicted to the game and finds a community along with a young man named Yamada, who is something of a genius within it. Akane’s interactions with her newly found community soon extend into real life, and as she grows closer to them, her connection with Yamada gradually develops into something romantic. This simple narrative, on closer look, becomes a strong example of moving on from a breakup and finding something meaningful that one didn’t even know they were looking for.

4) Terror in Resonance

Courtesy of MAPPA

Terror in Resonance is another entry on this list directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, a MAPPA original that anyone should watch at least once because of its compelling narrative. This eleven-episode MAPPA original anime series takes you on a dark journey centered on a terrorist group known as Sphinx. While the initial premise reveals their plans to terrorize the world, deeper meanings behind their actions gradually come to light.

The series becomes increasingly darker as the narrative progresses, adding a layer of profound elements that highlight how every action is driven by something deeper within. The anime is easily available to stream on Crunchyroll, and its short yet engaging length makes it perfect to binge over a weekend.

3) Buddy Daddies

Image Courtesy of P.A. Works.

Buddy Daddies is a blend of famous influences, combining the high-octane action of John Wick with the heartfelt tone of the classic Full House sitcom. Additionally, if you’ve enjoyed Spy x Family in any way, there’s a good chance you’ll love Buddy Daddies just as much, if not more.

The story follows two assassins on a mission to kill their target, only to be interrupted by a young girl who happens to be the target’s daughter. One of the leads lies to the child, claiming to be her father after killing her biological father, whom she had never met. Chaos follows as the two assassins juggle parenthood with their profession, all while continuing their search for the child’s mother. This anime is a simple, laid-back experience that you can enjoy without worrying about anything.

2) ReLIFE

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

There are hundreds of slice-of-life anime on Crunchyroll; however, ReLIFE stands out because it is much more than a simple day-to-day adventure. With a blend of fantasy, it invites viewers to wonder what they might have done differently if given a second chance. The anime follows a 27-year-old male protagonist who is given the opportunity to experience life again at 17 by taking a pill that transforms his body back to that age.

With this second chance at his late teenage years, the series follows Arata’s journey through high school from the perspective of a mature adult who has faced failure in life. By the end, it also evolves into one of the best romance stories Crunchyroll has to offer, making it a perfect series to watch on the giant streaming platform.

1) Takopi’s Original Sin

Image courtesy of TBS and Enishiya

Takopi’s Original Sin, a short anime series released on Crunchyroll in the Summer of 2025, has emerged as the darkest anime the platform has seen in years. Adapted from the manga by Taizan5, the series tackles themes of bullying, suicide, murder, parental abuse, and other heavy elements. What makes it stand out is how these themes are explored through the lives of children barely 10 years old.

This anime pushes the boundaries by showing how even children can be driven into such harsh situations as various factors come into play. However, the standout element is the alien Takopi, who doesn’t understand human emotions and gradually learns them like a toddler, experiencing the harsh realities of humanity firsthand. This is by far one of the best anime released on Crunchyroll this year, and will be considered a gem that challenges viewers to rethink how anime can approach themes they never expected

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!