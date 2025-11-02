10 Best Anime to Binge on Crunchyroll in November 2025

The Fall 2025 season is here, and the new lineup is greater than ever with the return of some of the most popular anime, along with new additions to the anime world. Although each season offers a set of exciting shows, waiting weekly for an episode spanning around 20 minutes or so can be daunting. Not to mention the cliffhanger always makes you curious about what’s about to happen next. As the weather gets colder this season, it’s the perfect time of the year to cozy up and watch anime series, but if you’re one of those who loves binging instead of waiting weekly for new episodes, then you might want to look for other options instead of the new lineup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2025 has been an overall impressive year for anime fans, so there’s a plethora of series you can explore this month, with some of them even fitting the fall season vibes. As the largest anime streaming hub in the world, Crunchyroll has a wide variety of series you can stream. If you’re looking for new series to binge this month, our list of 10 anime series will keep you entertained for the entire month.

10) Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

Image Courtesy of passione

A reboot of the original 2008 anime, the new series breathes life into the underrated novel written by Isuna Hasekura and illustrated by Juu Ayakura. The story evokes a cozy and slightly melancholic atmosphere, following two people who couldn’t be more different from one another. Kraft Lawrence, a traveling merchant, visits the village of Pasloe, where, according to ancient folklore, one of the villagers made a promise with the wolf deity Holo, who was supposed to bless the village with bountiful harvests of wheat.

The promise has long been forgotten and has become nothing but a legend. However, just when Kraft was done with his business and setting out for his next destination, he discovered a young girl sleeping among his pelts who claimed to be the wolf from the legend. Hoping to leave the village with him, she offers him her wisdom in exchange for his help in reaching her goal.

9) Horimiya

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

The beloved romantic comedy Horimiya released its anime adaptation in 2021, ten years after the manga’s debut. The series already had a wide fanbase, which is why the anime had high expectations. The fast-paced adaptation, which covered the full story in just 13 episodes, initially disappointed fans until CloverWorks released another anime titled Horimiya: Piece to cover the rest of the story. The series blends school comedy with romance while also highlighting personal struggles and insecurities through the main couple and the side characters.

The story follows Kyoko Hori, a straight-A student popular for her personality and looks. However, she never hangs out with her classmates after school and hides the fact that she takes care of the house and her brother since her parents are always out for work. Her secret is revealed when Izumi Miyamura, her classmate, brings her injured brother home and recognizes her. Kyoko is stunned to see that the quiet boy in her class is completely different outside of school, and thus begins their secret endeavors as Izumi continues to help her while keeping her secret safe.

8) To Your Eternity

Image Courtesy of Brain’s Base

The anime released its third season in October as part of the Fall 2025 lineup, continuing the heartbreaking journey of Fushi. The story explores what it means to be human in a deeply emotional and nuanced way while highlighting the beauty of life, human connections, and resilience. Immortality comes at a price, and the story explores it all too well as it begins with an orb being placed on Earth to observe the world.

The orb can take on the form of objects, animals, humans, and anything it encounters while continuing its task of recording everything that happens around it. The protagonist spends centuries as a rock and keeps changing forms until it becomes a wolf and meets a lonely boy who is raising the wolf, forming a deep bond with him. After the boy’s death, Fushi takes on his form and embarks on a long journey, not knowing how deeply it will change him.

7) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Image Courtesy of ACTAS

This action fantasy anime will return with a second season in Spring 2026, so now is the perfect time to catch up. The anime is praised for its beautiful animation and unique worldbuilding set in a magical world. Not to mention that the light novel is written by Fujino Omori, the same author of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? The story centers around Will Serfort, who plans to become a Magia Vander, a title given to the five most gifted magicians in the kingdom.

While he is unparalleled in physical strength, Will lacks one of the most basic abilities required to qualify, since he can’t use magic. Despite this, he is determined to rise to the challenge if he wants to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, who was separated from him because of her talents.

6) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

One of the most famous anime series of the year will return with a second season in Winter 2026, continuing the adventures of the vigilante heroes in a world that heavily restricts people’s quirks. Written by Hideyuki and illustrated by Court Betten, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the spin-off to Kohei Horikoshi’s hit WSJ series My Hero Academia, takes place five years before the main events of the original series. As crime becomes more rampant in the superhuman society, heroes continue to work day and night to keep the citizens safe, but even that’s not enough, which is why vigilantes also work behind the shadows using their powers for good.

The story follows Kouichi Haimawari, a college student with an ordinary Slide and Glide quirk that wasn’t good enough for him to become a hero. However, his life turns upside down when he meets Kazuko Haneyama and an unlicensed hero, Knuckleduster, who convinces him to join his side and uncover the source of a dangerous drug, which unlocks a deeper mystery than they initially thought.

5) Mashle: Magic & Muscles

A-1 Pictures

Although the anime is set to return with another season, the release window hasn’t been unveiled yet. If you like underdog protagonists like Asta from Black Clover, then this action-fantasy is the perfect series to binge this month. The story is set in a world where those born with magic have unique marks on their faces as proof of their power, while those without marks are disposed of. In order to maintain the strength of the kingdom, existing without magic or even hiding someone like that is a grave crime punishable by death.

Mash Burndead, an aloof young boy with superhuman abilities and no magic, lives as a recluse with his adoptive father to hide himself from the public. His peaceful life is disrupted when his secret is discovered. In order to save himself and his father, Mash is challenged to not only attend the Magic Academy but also to become a Divine Visionary, a title sought by all the mages in the kingdom.

4) Fruits Basket

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Fruits Basket is one of the most beloved Shojo series, not only because of the romance but also for exploring an emotional story about healing, acceptance, and the power of kindness. The series beautifully balances the emotional and comedic aspects of the story as it follows Tohru Honda, a high school girl who ends up living in a tent after her mother’s tragic accident. Her classmate, Yuki Sohma, and his cousin, Shigure, learn about her predicament and allow her to live under their roof temporarily.

Another member of the Sohma family, Kyo, soon joins them, and chaos erupts when Tohru learns about their secret curse that transforms them into animals of the Chinese Zodiac whenever they become physically weak or are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Instead of being disgusted, she finds them intriguing and slowly forms a special bond with the Sohmas as she continues to meet new members of the family.

3) My Hero Academia

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

My Hero Academia is currently airing its final season and making headlines with its stellar animation and the high stakes of the ongoing battle as the story nears its end. So, now is the perfect time to catch up with the anime, including all the seasons and films. The story is set in a world where 80 percent of the human population has evolved and come to possess unique supernatural abilities called Quirks.

In an unruly world full of superhumans, many walk down the path of evil and use their powers to unleash chaos. This is why society has several pro heroes who fight these villains and keep the citizens safe. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who grew up watching videos of All Might, the world’s greatest hero, and wishes to become like him even though he never awakened any powers of his own. Almost on the verge of giving up on his childhood dream, he crosses paths with his hero, who has been hiding far too many secrets from the world.

2) Haikyu!!

Image courtesy of Production I.G

This beloved sports drama is an all-time comfort anime for many, as it explores the themes of perseverance, hard work, and self-improvement while following high school boys who push past their limits to achieve their goal of reaching the Spring High National Volleyball Tournament. Haikyu!! played a major role in popularizing the sports genre in the Shonen demographic. The story centers around Shoyo Hinata, a short but spirited boy who wants to become like the “Little Giant,” a renowned high school volleyball player who participated in the nationals several years ago.

Unfortunately, Shoyo’s middle school debut turned into a nightmare when he faced off against Tobio Kageyama’s elite school and was crushed in the first round. Pulling himself up after the major setback, Shoyo later enrolls in Karasuno High School, the Little Giant’s alma mater, but didn’t expect to see his former opponent, Tobio, there. Now that the two of them are on the same team, they must put aside their differences and work together to get to nationals.

1) The Apothecary Diaries

Image Courtesy of TOHO

The Apothecary Diaries will be returning with another season next year, so if you haven’t already caught up with the anime, there’s no more time to waste. It’s one of the few series that keeps getting better the more the story progresses. As a historical palace drama filled with one of the most spectacular female casts in the anime industry, the series has completely redefined the Shonen demographic.

The story focuses on Maomao, a genius apothecary with deep knowledge of medicine and poisons and a knack for solving mysteries, who is sold to the Rear Palace as a servant after being kidnapped. She prepares to complete her tenure while keeping a low profile, but eventually catches the attention of a high-ranking eunuch who keeps requesting her help with his tasks. With her intellect, Maomao helps him solve all kinds of mysteries while also focusing on helping the concubines to the best of her abilities.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!