7 More Great Anime You Can Binge In a Single Night

In the vast world of anime, finding the right series can be quite overwhelming. Not to mention, it’s even more difficult to find short and binge-worthy series since most of the mainstream anime are often long-running with multiple seasons that you can’t just catch up on in one night. While watching longer series has its perks, they’re not that easy to commit to, especially when you’re looking for a story you can finish in just a few hours with just as much depth and emotional impact. There’s a wide variety of short series that have compelling stories with well-written characters and stellar animation, all wrapped up in just a few episodes. From thought-provoking psychological thrillers to heartfelt coming-of-age stories, there’s something unique for everyone.

Luckily, there are plenty of anime you can find for every mood if you dig deeper. A few months back, Comic Book published a list of 10 anime you can binge in a single night. However, we only scratched the surface since there are plenty more incredible series to share with anime enthusiasts. So, here are seven more series you need to add to your watchlist now.

7) Sonny Boy

This award-winning original series by Madhouse studio features mind-bending narratives, surreal visuals, and shows that challenge the boundaries of reality. The story begins with 36 middle school students, including Nagara, Nozomi, and Mizuho, as they themselves transported to a dimension known as “This World.” This mysterious world has its own set of rules, and the students discover they can now use unique supernatural abilities. As the story continues, the students confront various challenges and conflicts while figuring out a way to return home.

6) Ghost Hunt

This hidden gem isn’t your typical melancholic horror show, as it is light-hearted and sprinkled with humor while keeping the suspense engaging without feeling overly intense. Mai Taniyama, a 16-year-old high school student, whose curiosity leads her to the abandoned school building, where she accidentally breaks the expensive equipment of professional ghost hunters. In order to repay her debt, she begins working for Kazuya Shibuya, a 17-year-old ghost hunter and the head of Shibuya Psychic Research. Accompanied by Kazuya’s assistant, a monk, a Catholic priest, a Shinto priestess, and a celebrity spiritual medium, Mai soon learns that ghosts and spirits are more than just fantasies.

5) Summer Time Rendering

Summer Time Rendering tells you from the very first episode that you’re in for a thrilling ride. Shinpei Ajiro lived with the Kofune family for a few years after the deaths of his parents and left for Tokyo. However, he had to return to his hometown after the sudden death of his childhood friend Ushio Kofune. However, Shunpei soon discovers that while Ushio’s death is declared accidental drowning, the marks on her neck tell another story. With the help of Ushio’s sister, Mio, Shinpei investigates the dangers lurking in the seemingly peaceful town that appear to have something to do with Ushio’s death.

4) Kids on the Slope

This heartwarming music anime with a coming-of-age theme strikes a chord with your heart as it follows three friends who spend their high school years together. Set in the summer of 1966, the story follows Kaoru Nishimi, who keeps transferring schools due to his father’s job, leaving him unable to make friends. However, his life turns around after moving to a small island in Kyushu, where he meets Sentaro Kawabuchi, a delinquent drummer who has an admirable passion for jazz, and Ritsuko Mukae, Sentaro’s childhood friend. Initially hesitant to mingle with them, Kaoru slowly opens up as he discovers not only friendship for the first time but also the stirrings of something more.

3) Yuri!! on Ice

Despite the film’s cancellation in April last year, MAPPA’s original anime Yuri!!! on Ice, only continues to get more popular, even more than nine years since its debut. This heartwarming story follows Yuri Katsuki, who returns to Japan after a crushing defeat at the Grand Prix Finale. Just when he’s planning to give up on his career as a figure skater, he meets Victor Nikiforov, a five-time world champion who offers to become his coach after watching Yuri’s viral video. Unable to refuse the offer from his idol, Yuri prepares himself for the fierce competition ahead as he steels his resolve to take the gold medal home.

2) Takopi’s Original Sin

2025’s darkest and one of the most highly rated anime series tells a complex psychological story within just six episodes. Happin, a squid-like creature, leaves his home planet and arrives on Earth only to find himself in danger. When an unsmiling girl named Shizuka Kuze offers him kindness and names him Takopi, he decides to do everything he can to make her happy. After learning about her tragic life, Takopii tries his best to understand complex human emotions and fulfill his task of spreading happiness, but that may be a lot easier said than done.

1) Parasyte: The Maxim

Many anime series explore what it means to be human, but few do it in a deep and nuanced way as Parasyte: The Maxim. The story follows an ordinary teenage boy who lost his humanity without even knowing what was missing from him. Shinichi Izumi, a 17-year-old high school student, falls victim to the worldwide alien invasion, where worm-like alien parasites take over human bodies, but since Shinichi was wearing headphones, the alien ended up infecting his right hand. As he continues to coexist with the alien, Shinichi must confront the threats in front of him and find a way to save humanity.

