10 Great Anime Are Turning 20 Years Old in 2025 

While the world of anime has given us many unforgettable series over the years — some more notorious than others — 2005 was a particularly memorable year. The year offered something for every mood and taste. From stories about mysterious creatures that blur the lines between life and death to tales of young love and self-discovery, 2005 was a year of creativity and innovation in anime. It had fans laughing, crying, and hanging on the edge of their seats as they couldn’t help but want more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nevertheless, each series and film carved its place in fans’ hearts. These anime didn’t just entertain; they made viewers think, feel, and sometimes even question their own lives. But as these classics celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2025, their fans might be feeling a bit old. Still, this is the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate these gems. As for newcomers, this could be the ideal chance to take a closer look at these 10 amazing anime classics from 2005.

Mushi-Shi

For those who love calm anime, Yuki Urushibara’s Mushi-Shi is a must-watch. It follows the story of Ginko, a Mushi Master, who travels around Japan to study mysterious creatures and help the people affected by them. However, Ginko believes that these creatures are neither good nor evil—they are simply trying to survive.

The series is celebrated for its scenic and surreal art style. Fans are drawn to its thoughtful narrative that strikes the proper balance between nature and humanity. But what makes Mushi-Shi so special is that it doesn’t include any big fights or flashy action scenes. Each episode is a new story that mixes fantasy with real-life emotions. And it all comes together to tell a profound tale about understanding the world and the people in it. Making Mushi-Shi one of the most beloved relaxing anime even 20 years later.

Eureka Seven

If you love mecha, romance, and coming-of-age stories, you’ll love 2005’s Eureka Seven. The story follows Renton Thurston, a teenager dreaming of adventure. Whose life takes a wild turn when a mysterious girl named Eureka and the giant robot Nirvash crash into his world. Together, they join a group of rebels fighting for freedom, and Renton’s life becomes anything but ordinary.

What makes Eureka Seven stand out is its perfect mix of thrilling battles, heartfelt romance, and deep themes about life and identity. The animation is vibrant, the characters are memorable, and the soundtrack elevates every scene. As a result, even after 20 years, the world Eureka Seven remains a fan favorite, its legacy as a pioneering mecha romance kept alive by a series of movie installments.

Honey and Clover

Honey and Clover is a heartfelt slice-of-life anime that feels like a warm, nostalgic trip. It follows five art students as they navigate the ups and downs of college life, young love, and figuring out their futures. The story centers on Yuta Takemoto, a second-year student unsure of what he wants in life, but his journey is filled with laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments with his friends.

What makes Honey and Clover so memorable is how relatable it is. Whether it’s unrequited love, self-doubt, or the struggle to find your place in the world, the characters’ experiences feel real and heartfelt. And the watercolor-style animation adds a soft, dreamy vibe that matches the tone of the story perfectly. For anyone who’s ever felt lost or unsure about life, Honey and Clover is a timeless reminder that growing up is messy, beautiful, and worth every moment.

Hell Girl

In sharp contrast to the other anime on this list, Hell Girl offers a dark and creepy look into the realm of hatred. The show centers on a website that lets people send their enemies to hell just by typing out their names. However, there’s a catch: anyone who uses the website will also go to hell once they die.

Captivating fans for two decades, Hell Girl is the right match for anyone who loves horror and psychological thrillers. The anime leaves a lasting impression with its perspective on revenge and the price one pays for it. The spooky story keeps anime watchers at the edge of their seats with no choice but to binge-watch as each episode uncovers a new story with its creepy animation and interesting characters.

Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid

Following the serious tone and intense battles of the original series, this 2005 installment deepens the backstories of the characters. Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid follows the story of a soldier named Sousuke who’s tasked with protecting a high school girl named Kaname. However, things get serious when they are faced with dangerous enemies.

Nonetheless, famous for its unique genre-blending narrative, the show never fails to add a pinch of humor into tense situations. The series delivers intense mecha battles, laugh-out-loud moments, and heartfelt scenes that explore the characters’ emotional struggles with themselves and each other. The animation is fluid with vivid visuals, sending anime buffs on a roller coaster ride of emotions even two decades later.

Immortal Grand Prix

Immortal Grand Prix is a unique take on the sports genre, blending fast-paced mecha racing with teamwork. Set in the year 2048, the story follows team Satomi as they compete in the Immortal Grand Prix, a fighting race between teams of giant humanoid robots. However, what makes this mecha anime so groundbreaking is its ability to step away from the typical shonen formula.

The adrenaline-pumping races may keep viewers invested, but the show also explores the mental battles of the characters. Focusing on their self-doubt, overconfidence, and struggle to reach their best self. Fans of racing, mecha, martial arts, or even 2000s pop songs would all find something to adore in this anime as otakus recall this series as a passion project by creators who clearly loved these elements.

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex – The Laughing Man

As fans await Ghost In The Shell’s newest installment, it’s time to reminisce. Set in the year 2030, The Laughing Man is a story about a mysterious hacker who causes chaos with his cyber-terrorism but leaves no trace behind. However, six years after his initial crimes, new clues emerge, and the elite cybercrime unit Section 9 takes on the case.

With futuristic themes of technology and mystery, this installment in the original Ghost In The Shell universe stands out for its refreshing story mixed with conspiracies, action, politics, and much more. The insane plot twists keep viewers guessing till the end. As a result story’s flawless execution establishes this anime movie as a cult classic among espionage and mystery enthusiasts.

Gintama: Jump Festa 2005

Before Gintama became the legendary anime it is today, a trial episode, Jump Festa 2005, was released to test if the manga could work as an anime. This OVA successfully envelops the essence of Gintama to draw in curious viewers for years to come. It portrays a feudal Japan that is ruled by aliens in which samurai like Gintoki and Shinpachi navigate their lives alongside the alien girl Kagura.

The OVA was first shown at 2005’s Jump Festa Anime Tour. Composed of a series of humorous short stories in typical Gintama style, Gintama: Jump Festa 2005 isn’t a must-watch as most of it is recapped later in the anime series. But as the first time Gintama appeared in animated form, it certainly holds a special place worth celebrating in anime history.

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Conqueror of Shamballa

A satisfying end to the original Fullmetal Alchemist anime, The Conqueror of Shamballa, follows Edward and Alphonse as they try to find their way back to each other. Since this movie is not a part of the manga, its plot takes a new and exciting turn. The story takes place in post-WWI Germany and offers a refreshing mix of alchemy with real-world history, including Nazi ideology and occult obsession.

Fans enjoy a new look at their favorite characters, combined with a gripping narrative to get viewers hooked. With a complete package of emotions, epic fights, and animation, this movie is surely a treat for those who have watched the series. Even fans of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood can appreciate the short film as an interesting deviation from the source material.

Air: The Motion Picture

A beautiful and emotional story, Air is a 2005 motion picture that tells the heartfelt tale of Yukito, a traveler who can’t stand people, and Misuzu, a girl plagued with strange physical ailments every time she falls for someone. However, they later find themselves an exception to each other’s rule.

As feelings grow and the two get closer, Yukata learns more about Misuzu’s connection to a tragic past. Now it is up to him to either continue his solitary journey or confront the ancient curse that has caused centuries of suffering. For anyone looking for a heartfelt romance, Air is a timeless tale of love and loss that is bound to leave viewers in tears.