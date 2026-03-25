Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Drops First Look at Finale

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is gearing up for the release of Season 2’s final episode, and now fans have gotten an early look at what to expect with the first look at the grand finale. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been one of the best received fantasy anime series in recent memory thanks to its very memorable debut season, and the same has been for the second season as well. It’s been rating high among fans ever since it made its premiere earlier this year, and that’s been the case for each of the episodes.

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is unfortunately going to have a much shorter run than the debut season, and it’s gearing up to end together with the rest of the Winter 2026 anime schedule. With fans wondering how it’s all going to wrap up for Frieren and the others, the first official look at the finale has been revealed with some preview images shared on the anime’s website. Check them out below ahead of Frieren’s Season 2 finale.

When Does Frieren Season 2 Episode 10 Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 10 is , and Crunchyroll will then be exclusively streaming the new episode at 7:00 AM PT that day for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. The finale will also be streaming on Netflix in Asia and various other international territories as well for those fans looking for a different outlet for it.

As for what to expect from the Frieren Season 2 finale, the series’ website teases it as such with the following synopsis, “A massive bridge, built over 200 years by the dwarf Gehen, spans the Tor Canyon. Hidden within this bridge is a secret story of Himmel and Gehen’s past… Later, Frieren and her companions arrive in the Schmal Snowfields and accept a monster-slaying quest to earn money. Meanwhile, a first-class mage visits a certain place…”

Will Frieren Return for Season 3?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 unfortunately has a much shorter run than the debut, and it seems like the finale is going to be taking the first steps into The Golden Land arc from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s original manga series. This comes shortly after the Divine Revolte arc that fans saw come to an end with a massive fight in the penultimate episode of the season. And it’s planting seeds for a much bigger fight to come.

Fans might have seen some smaller teases from this arc in the penultimate episode as well as Frieren briefly remembered something notable from her past, but we won’t see this until a potential third season. The anime has yet to reveal any plans for that future as of this time, but it’s another key reason to be excited for the finale.

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