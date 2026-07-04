Crunchyroll Confirms New Anime for 2026 And Beyond

It should come as no surprise that this year’s Anime Expo had a big role for Crunchyroll to play, with the streaming service still the biggest platform that exclusively focuses on anime. When it comes to old favorites, the streaming service confirmed that the likes of Solo Leveling, Aoashi, and many more were set to return, with new entries on the way. With so many announcements made, some of the new anime arrivals that will arrive on Crunchyroll in the future might get lost in the shuffle. Luckily, we here at ComicBook.com have a breakdown from Crunchyroll itself to help our readers keep track of what is to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aside from the story focusing on Jinwoo Sung set to return to theaters with Solo Leveling: Beyond The System, a new movie that will continue the WEBToon anime adaptation, the streaming service released new images from a major video game anime adaptation. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends revealed a new look at the upcoming characters that will populate the series, which you can see below.

Check out these brand new character visuals out of #AX2026 for Ghost of Tsushima Legends! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/uFqZQghroa — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 3, 2026

Another major anime announcement was a wild new series titled, “The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy At All,” Along with the trailer for the anime arrival, here’s how Crunchyroll describes the upcoming series, “The series follows fashionable and upbeat high schooler, Aya, who loves listening to rock, but no one else seems to share her interest…until she meets a cool, stylish employee at a CD shop. Dressed in black from head to toe, he has this air of mystery about him, and his taste in music is impeccable. Aya falls hard for him, not knowing her crush is actually her female classmate Mitsuki!”

Play video

Wading further into the world of romance, Crunchyroll announced that it would be the exclusive streaming platform for Here U Are. The anime, based on a 2017 manhua, focuses on Yang Yu, a student protagonist who finds himself falling head over heels for his fellow classmate Huan Li. Brought to life by Studio Rouseact, here’s the first trailer for the romantic anime adaptation.

Play video

Crunchyroll also announced Dengeki Daisy, another romantic anime that focuses on a romance born from the world of espionage. Following an orphan who falls for a mysterious hacker, the anime adaptation is based on a manga that first arrived in 2007 and would subsequently end in 2013. Over a decade later, Dengeki Daisy is finally having the chance to shine on the streaming service, and you can check out the new trailer below.

Play video

Gacha Girls Corps is the next anime adaptation that Crunchyroll announced, set to arrive on the platform in January 2027. Rather than focusing on an anime romance, this series will instead focus on a protagonist named Heihachi who is dragged into another world. Instead of gaining super-human powers in this new isekai world, Heihachi, instead of becoming all-powerful, summons a powerful knight to his aid via a system quite like mobile gacha games. You can check out the new trailer for Gacha Girls Corps below.

Play video

Following in the footsteps of series like Solo Leveling, Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized follows a protagonist who was once considered weak, but now might turn out to be the strongest in his anime world. First arriving as a light novel in 2020, the series follows protagonist Strauss as he is jettisoned from his initial party of adventurers, only to start his own when a childhood friend returns to his life. Set to arrive next year, here’s a first look at this wild new Crunchyroll exclusive.

Play video

The Vermillion Mask is next up, following its hero Peru as he discovers a legendary mask that grants him supernatural abilities. Of the many entries noted here, Vermillion Mask is one of the most recent to be released, as it is slated to be a part of Crunchyroll’s fall schedule. With this series still continuing to release new chapters following its manga debut in 2021, it could potentially be in for the long haul when it comes to additional seasons down the line. You can check out the latest trailer for The Vermillion Mask below.

Play video

Finally, Overgeared is the last new, major anime that is set to arrive on Crunchyroll. Following protagonist Shin Youngwoo, who goes by “Grid,” the series is quite close to that of Shangri-La Frontier and Log Horizon in that it takes place within a video game. Grid finds himself starting out as a low-level player, only to eventually become a powerhouse thanks to discovering an item that makes him “Pagma’s Successor.” Set to also arrive this October, you can check out a new trailer for Overgeared below.

Play video

What do you think of Crunchyroll’s upcoming lineup? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!