Surprise Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms Season 2 Return With First Look

A quiet Crunchyroll Isekai anime series has now confirmed that it’s coming back for a second season two years after the end of its original debut. There have been quite a few Isekai anime franchises that have gotten a ton of attention over the years, but there are just as many that have gone under the radar. It’s meant that there are many series that don’t get to come back for a second season, and if they do, it’s a lengthy wait before they return for new episodes. The latter seems to be the case here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime adaptation for Miya Kinojo and Katagiri’s Chillin’ in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers original light novel series made a quiet debut with Crunchyroll back in 2024, and has finally confirmed that a second season is now in the works two years after that first season came to an end. Announced during the wave of updates shared during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, you can check out the first look at Chillin’ in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Season 2 below.

Chillin’ in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Season 2 Announced

Play video

Chillin’ in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Season 2 is now confirmed to be in the works, but a release window or date has yet to be revealed as of the time of this initial announcement. There are also many different aspects of its production still needing to be revealed too with production staff and cast potentially returning from the debut season remaining unconfirmed as of this time. But getting a second season confirmation years after that first season is a big step forward for the future.

Chillin’ in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers made its debut during a particularly busy year, especially for Isekai anime releases. But this one stood out from much of the pack because while it had a super powerful main character like many of the others, this was one of the Isekai stories where that main character wanted to hide their true abilities and live a quiet and relaxed life instead. That’s become much more of a trend lately, so we’ll have to see if it can stand out more with this next season.

What’s Going on With Isekai in 2026 & Beyond?

© Miya Kinojo, OVERLAP / Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Project

Although there are plenty of new Isekai stories to keep an eye on through the rest of the Summer and Fall schedules, it’s a much different case than it has been in recent years. There are noticeably fewer and fewer new Isekai anime adaptations making their debut this year compared to years past, and we’re getting a lot more continuations instead. It’s because the trend overall seems to be shifting away from Isekai and towards more traditional fantasy stories.

We’re seeing fantasy anime get even bigger in the last year, and that’s only going to continue. The need for wish fulfillment anime has shifted too as it seems like there’s less of a desire to go to a new world entirely, and instead find some kind of quiet peace in the current world with slice of life or romance series making for waves in that way. This show hits both of those marks, so Season 2 has a much better shot.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!