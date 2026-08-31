Every Anime Coming to Netflix in September 2026

As the Summer 2026 anime season continues, Netflix is releasing a new list of anime series and films for its September Calendar. Unlike Crunchyroll, which releases dozens of seasonal releases, Netflix has a monthly schedule for the latest series and the older series getting licensed for the first time. As the anime industry grows in popularity, Netflix keeps expanding its library with new originals and the return of some of the most beloved classics of all time. Although the monthly schedule isn’t always that expansive, it always offers something new to anime fans.

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September 2026 calendar is shorter than most months, but each of the entries offers something special for fans. One of them includes the classic psychological film, Perfect Blue, directed by the legendary Satoshi Kon. Additionally, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run will also return with new weekly episodes. What’s on Netflix revealed the September lineup, and so far only four have been confirmed. However, there’s always a possibility that more series or films will be announced on short notice when September begins.

4) Perfect Blue

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The beloved film will begin streaming on the platform on September 1st, 2026. Among the timeless classics of the 1990s, Perfect Blue maintained its legacy for decades and remains one of the most captivating psychological thrillers of all time. The film is directed by Satoshi Kon, a legendary director known for several timeless classics such as Paprika, Tokyo Godfathers, and more. Produced under the banner of Madhouse, Perfect Blue has stayed in the spotlight throughout these years thanks to several re-releases, a 4k remastered version, and many more surprises. It was Satoshi Kon’s directorial debut, and the stunning film made him into one of the most renowned filmmakers of all time.

This psychological horror blurs the line between reality and fantasy, all the while depicting some of the most spectacular visuals seen in anime history. The story focuses on Mima Kirigoe, whose life turned upside down when she switched her career from a J-pop idol to an actress. It doesn’t take long before she finds herself being targeted by an obsessed fan who begins stalking and impersonating her, leading to all kinds of strange incidents around her, forcing her to question her own sanity.

3) Pokémon Horizons Season 3—Rising Hope Part 4

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Pokémon Horizons is one of the newest additions to the franchise, and it’s all set to conclude its third season on September 18th, 2026. The first part was released in January this year, with the anime returning with more parts throughout 2026 to continue the story a year after the events in Laqua. The story focuses on the central characters, Liko and Roy, as they return to the series as they plan to rebuild the Rising Volt Tacklers, which doesn’t have a leader now.

Additionally, Dot, Roy’s new Lucario, who is also an expert intel gatherer, will join them, along with Ult, who has declared himself to be Roy’s new rival. Amid their journey, Liko, Roy, and Dot will also have to unravel the mystery of a pink mist that’s having a major impact on the nearby Pokémon. There are also rumors circulating that after the third season’s conclusion, the anime will shift to a seasonal format instead of releasing episodes in batches every few months.

2) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run

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Following the controversial premiere due to the release schedule, the highly anticipated JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run will begin releasing its weekly episodes starting September 25th, 2026. The anime initially premiered in March this year with a 47-minute special episode without confirming a release date for Stage 2 of the anime. Luckily, the series will return with a weekly schedule after the massive fan backlash. The backlash was especially severe since fans waited 16 years after the manga’s ending for an anime adaptation.

The anime will return with 11 episodes this time, covering the second and third stages of the race. The announcement was made in July this year during the Anime Expo, along with a new trailer and several more updates. The upcoming episodes will also introduce new characters as things get intense during the second stage. The story will also focus on Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli taking on a grueling challenge in the form of a 750-mile-long desert known as the “Devils’ Palm.”

1) Mononoke The Movie: Chapter Ⅲ – The Curse of the Serpent

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The final film of the beloved trilogy hit the Japanese theatres on May 29th, 2026. While Mononoke is a critically acclaimed anime film series, it doesn’t have a wide enough fanbase, which is why it wasn’t released in international theatres. Luckily, without making fans wait for long, Netflix confirmed a worldwide premiere of the film on September 29th, 2026.

This supernatural psychological horror film trilogy is based on the Mononoke TV series, which debuted in 2007. The final film focuses on the Medicine Seller, who feels an ominous presence in the inner palace after the two major incidents that took place one after the other. This time around, he will face a powerful Snake God threatening the Inner Chambers by strangling the maids to their deaths. You can also stream the previous two films of the franchise exclusively on Netflix.