One Piece’s Worst Backstory Still Has a Chilling Potential

One of the reasons One Piece is so well-loved among fans is that its creator, Eiichiro Oda, gives a majority of characters their own backstory, which helps us understand them better and provides certain depth to those characters. These backstories are often emotional and heart-wrenching, while also incorporating some of the lore in between. Some of the best examples are Kuma, Robin, Sanji, and Trafalgar Law. These flashbacks continued for several months and made us love those characters even more than we previously did. However, when it comes to the worst backstory in the series, almost everyone will say it’s Zoro. He was introduced fairly early in One Piece, when the story had barely taken any shape. Zoro is Luffy’s first mate, and his goal has always been to become the world’s strongest swordsman.

Zoro’s backstory was revealed in the East Blue Saga, and we learn the reason he’s been persistently chasing his dreams since childhood. In fact, he only set out to sea because he wanted to challenge Mihawk, the current world’s strongest swordsman. However, Zoro got lost after he began his journey and ended up in major trouble when Luffy freed him. In exchange for freeing Zoro from the Marines, Luffy asked him to join his crew, and that’s when the series’ best duo began their epic journey. Even so, Zoro’s backstory has been called out for being underwhelming several times over the years. However, Eiichiro Oda is likely planning something major for the right hand of the Future Pirate King.

Oda Still Has Time to Explore More About Zoro’s Past

Compared to the rest of the crew, Zoro does fall behind in terms of backstories, especially when it comes to the emotional depth. However, Kuina’s death is rather mysterious, so much so that there have been several theories about it. Some believe that she committed suicide, while others think someone had her killed because of her identity. Either way, the young girl died tragically early, and the fact that it happened right after Zoro and Kuina made a promise to compete for the title of the world’s strongest swordsman makes it even more heartbreaking. There are several possibilities that could be explored about her tragic demise.

Not only that, but Wano already revealed that not only is Zoro a direct descendant of Ryuma, a legendary swordsman, but he belongs to a noble Samurai Clan of Wano, who were wiped out when Kaido and Orochi overtook the country. His family has been all but wiped out, and he’s one of the few remaining members of the Shimotsuki family. One of them is Kuina’s father, Koushiro, who is believed to be still living in the Shimotsuki Village in East Blue, and the other is Toko, the adoptive daughter of Yasue.

The story only briefly mentioned his family and the fact that they were ruined because of pirates. We also don’t know how the young orphaned Zoro travelled all the way from the New World and settled with Koushiro in East Blue. Oda still has a perfect opportunity to explore more of his past, and who knows, we may see Zoro regaining the honor of the fallen noble family through his feats. His legend may even surpass that of Ryuma when the series is over.

Zoro Can Reach the Top, but There’s Still One Person He Can’t Beat

The path to the top isn’t easy by any means. Even so, Zoro has struggled through most of his life and stumbled several times along the way. He still persisted, and just when things would get tough, he would do the unthinkable and claim victory. Following his journey since his humiliating defeat against Mihawk in East Blue to Elbaf has been sublime, and there’s so much more to come. Defeating Mihawk isn’t his only concern; Zoro still has to surpass Shanks, Admiral Fujitora, and more powerful swordsmen that still exist in the New World. However, no matter what height he reached, he was never able to defeat Kuina, the only person he lost to countless times. Zoro and Kuina shared a similar dream, but her sudden death means he has to be the only one carrying the weight of that dream.