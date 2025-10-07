4 Upcoming Shonen Jump Anime You Can’t Miss (Including One of the Most Underrated New Series)

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and Shonen Jump+ platform offer a vast range of exciting series, from fantasy to sports and slice-of-life to thriller, most of which are well-loved among fans. From iconic series like One Piece and Dragon Ball to newer global sensations such as Kagurabachi and Ichi the Witch, for decades, Shonen Jump series have dominated the anime and manga industry. However, while the popular ones easily rise through the charts shortly after their debut, many underappreciated series only get the attention they deserve after receiving an anime adaptation. With the ever-growing popularity of the anime and manga industry, each year, hundreds of new anime series are introduced to the world, with some of them naturally being based on Shonen Jump titles.

As 2025 nears its end, 2026 has an exciting lineup of new anime adaptations that fans can’t wait for. These four Shonen Jump manga have already confirmed their anime adaptations, with the three of them debuting next year. Not only do these series have dedicated fanbases, but they also have immense potential to be one of the biggest hits in modern Shonen storytelling.

4) Kindergarten Wars

You Chiba’s Kindergarten Wars has yet to confirm a release window, and information about the anime adaptation is pretty scarce. Even so, the series features unapologetic humor, gags, and lovable characters with their own personal struggles. The story centers around the staff members and students of Kindergarten Noir, considered the world’s safest kindergarten, attended only by the children of wealthy and notable figures.

Because the children all come from influential families, they are often the targets of assassins, but the teachers are more than skilled enough to protect them. Rita has proven herself with unparalleled skills, but the only problem is that she can’t find a handsome boyfriend while working as a kindergarten teacher. Her search for the perfect partner often causes hilarious situations even in the face of a crisis.

3) Kill Blue

Written and illustrated by Tadatoshi Fujimaki, the creator of Kuroko’s Basketball, Kill Blue announced its anime adaptation right around the time of the manga’s ending. While the manga reached its conclusion in September, the anime will make its debut next year. The story blends spy thriller with high school comedy, creating a series of absurd and thrilling events.

It follows Juuzou Oogami, a 40-year-old assassin with unparalleled skills working for a covert organization. However, his life turns upside down when he finds himself transforming into a 16-year-old boy after one of his missions goes wrong. To find the reason behind this bizarre occurrence and a cure to turn back to normal, Juuzou poses as a high school student while struggling to maintain his youthful facade.

2) Marriagetoxin

Filled with intense action, intriguing characters, and adorable moments, Marriagetoxin is one of the best Shonen Jump romance series, following Hikaru Gero, a man who comes from a clan of hitmen that has existed for hundreds of years. While his skills as a hitman are unparalleled, as someone who never attended school and lived his life in the shadows, his social life is nonexistent.

Despite having no prospects of marriage, he is forced into a corner when his clan gives him an ultimatum to marry and produce an heir because they fear their lineage would dissolve. Left with no choice, he offers a sham marriage to his target, Mei Kinosaki, a well-known marriage swindler, if she wants to live.

1) Akane-banashi

Focusing on the traditional Japanese art of storytelling known as Rakugo, Akane-banashi is probably the most underappreciated series on the list. Due to its themes, the series is predictably lesser-known outside of the country, even though it has gained a small but dedicated fan base only recently. The anime will be released next year, and the announcement surprisingly caused quite a buzz, as the audience is excited to watch a female protagonist in a Weekly Shonen Jump series. Akane Osaki, a high school girl, is determined to become a master of Rakugo, not only because it has been her dream since childhood, but she also plans to uncover the truth behind her father’s unexpected expulsion several years ago.

Shinta Arakawa was once one of the most revered Rakugo performers in the country, but he was suddenly expelled right before earning the prestigious shin’uchi rank. In a male-dominated world of storytelling, Akane plans to become a shin’uchi, the highest rank in Rakugo, and avenge her father, who suffered inexplicable injustices.

