Naruto’s Most Underrated Skill Paved the Way to Become Hokage

When people think of anime, Naruto is often one of the first names that comes to mind. It’s more than just an animated show—it’s a cultural juggernaut that shaped childhoods, launched a million debates about hand signs, and made every kid attempt the Naruto run at least once. At its heart, Naruto is the story of an outcast with an impossible dream—to become Hokage, the strongest ninja and leader of the Hidden Leaf Village. But fate deals him the worst hand possible.

Orphaned at birth with the Nine-Tailed Fox that nearly destroyed his village sealed inside him, Naruto is shunned by his own people. With no family, no guidance, and no natural genius like Sasuke, Naruto has only one thing on his side—his indomitable will. Despite the world repeatedly rejecting him, Naruto never lets bitterness take over. He doesn’t plot revenge, he doesn’t sulk in self-pity—he fights, he learns, and he proves himself. Not with words, but through action. And that, more than anything, is what made him Hokage long before he ever wore the cloak.

Naruto Was Always a Leader — Even When No One Realized It

Naruto gets a lot of credit for his infamous Talk No Jutsu—his ability to turn his enemies into friends with just a single speech. But what’s even more impressive is his far more underrated ability to inspire people without ever talking to them. Take the Chunin Exams, for example. The near-impossible written test is already a nightmare, but then comes the final question. Choose not to answer it, and your entire team is disqualified from the exams. On the other hand, answer wrong, and you’ll be stuck as a Genin forever.

One by one, hopeful shinobi break under the pressure. Even Sakura, the smartest in the room and probably the only one who had a chance of answering correctly, is ready to quit to protect Naruto from failing and having to give up on his dream of becoming Hokage. But before she can, Naruto slams his fist down and declares he’s staying. He has no real plan. No actual answers. He just knows one thing—he will never give up. He will become Hokage even if he has to remain a Genin his entire life.

That declaration shifts something in the entire room. Others who were about to quit hesitate. They see Naruto willing to risk himself to ensure his team isn’t disqualified and are inspired by him. If he isn’t afraid, why should they be? In that moment, Naruto proves that leadership isn’t about always knowing the right answer—it’s about standing firm in the face of adversity when no one else will. And that’s Hokage material.

The Hokage’s True Role: Self-Sacrifice

The Chunin Exams also drew attention to another core aspect of leadership in Naruto’s world: self-sacrifice. Since the beginning, the Hokage’s job has been about more than just strength — it’s about putting the village before yourself. We see this when Minato sacrifices himself, his wife, and even his son’s childhood for Konoha. And we see it again when the Third Hokage dies protecting the village from Orochimaru. But what many fans may not have noticed is that Naruto too embodies this trait from the very beginning.

When Team 7 faces Orochimaru in the Forest of Death, Sasuke is frozen. Overwhelmed. But Naruto? Despite being completely outmatched, he moves. He doesn’t hesitate to throw himself in front of Sasuke, ready to die if it means protecting his teammate. The same thing happens against Haku in the Land of Waves. Naruto hesitates at first, unwilling to fight someone he sees as just another lost soul. But the moment Sasuke takes a hit for him? All hesitation vanishes. His chakra flares, not out of anger, but out of sheer desperation to protect.

Naruto doesn’t fight for glory. He fights for others. He takes the first hit so no one else has to. That’s not just the mark of a great ninja. That’s the mark of a leader truly worthy of the title of Hokage.

The Strength to Forgive

But that’s not all. Ever since he was a child, nearly everyone in Naruto’s village either ignored him at best or treated him like a monster and beat him up at worst. After that, most people in Naruto’s shoes would’ve chosen to become vengeful villains. But instead of answering hatred with hatred, Naruto chose to rise above it all.

He doesn’t seek revenge. He doesn’t harbor resentment towards his fellow Konoha residents or try to make the villagers suffer the way they made him suffer. He doesn’t become what the world expected him to be. Instead, he works to change his situation and prove everyone wrong by becoming Hokage.

This ability to forgive is vital for leaders who can’t let personal feelings get in the way of making decisions leading to the most long-term good. But it also inspires others to become better. Like Gaara who was born into the same loneliness as Naruto but embraced his hatred instead of rejecting it.

When Gaara looks at Naruto, he sees the impossible. Someone who had every reason to turn into a monster but chose to be a hero. This inspires him so much he becomes the leader of his own village, Sunagakure, Village Hidden in the Sand. Proving that Naruto’s leadership didn’t just shape Konoha—it shaped the entire shinobi world.