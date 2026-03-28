17 Years Later, Soul Eater Returns in a Shocking Fire Force Final Season Twist

Warning! Massive spoilers for Fire Force Season 3 Episode 24 to follow! Fire Force is now rounding out the final episodes of the anime’s third and final season, and the penultimate episode of the series just made a wild direct connection to creator Atsushi Okubo’s previous work, Soul Eater. With Fire Force making its way through its final season, fans have seen Shinra Kusakabe fighting to literally save the world from another Great Cataclysm. But heading into the grand finale, humanity totally lost and was wiped out from the face of the Earth.

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Fire Force Season 3 reached its penultimate episode and saw Shinra fighting back from the depths of despair to face off against Haumea and the weight of humanity’s depressed unconsciousness. But thank to the unlocking of a brand new ability that Soul Eater fans will immediately recognize, Shinra has become a god capable of rewriting reality and creating a brand new world. A new world that will also feel incredibly familiar to Soul Eater fans thanks to its aesthetic design.

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 24 Brings Back Soul Eater Through Soul Resonance

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Courtesy of Square Enix

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 24 sees Shinra deciding to unite his soul together with his brother Sho, and the Doppelganger of their mother that arrived to help them in Adolla. It turned out that she represents the world’s hope thanks to the fact that she’s the Evangelist’s own Doppelganger, as the counter to that being’s despair. With all three of them together, they unite into a single body through Soul Resonance, transforming into the wild new godlike hero, Shinra Bansho Man.

Soul Resonance was a technique seen in Soul Eater that allowed for a meister and their demon weapon to communicate through their souls and unite their power in pretty much the same way. Now Shinra is using that very same ability to recreate the world after it was destroyed. After going through multiple attempts and timelines, the final vision of the world he settles on ends up mirroring Soul Eater completely. And with the teaser for the anime’s grand finale, there are some more direct connections that seem to indicate that Shinra has created the world fans would see in Soul Eater decades before.

What Does This Mean for Fire Force’s Finale?

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Soul Eater has had some visual allusions within Fire Force thus far with the reveal of it having the same moon, but fans thought it was all just a cool Easter Egg since it was from the same creator. But the penultimate episode takes a huge step towards making these Soul Eater connections much more direct with the use of this Soul Resonance technique. Going even further, it’s also revealed in the episode that Arthur’s Excalibur has also developed a soul within it (that says “Idiot” a lot) thanks to their connection too.

These reveals continue to set the stage for Soul Eater, and seem to tease that Fire Force was actually a secret prequel to Okubo’s prior work this entire time. But as Shinra continues to change reality and everything is settled in the grand finale to come with the next episode hitting next week, we’ll find out for sure soon enough. For now, it’s all but brought back the Soul Eater universe to anime after nearly two decades away.

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