The 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Non-Shonen Series

2017 is running on its last bit of energy, so we at ComicBook.com have decided to look back on the last year of entertainment. So many great things came out this year, and we had to come together as a staff in order to figure out which ones were the best of the best.

While much of ComicBook.com’s anime coverage focused on exciting fight-filled shonen series, there were a lot of great shojo and seinen anime series that came out this year too. From unconventional romances to slice-of-life comedies, every anime genre seemed to have a great 2017. One non-shonen series, however, stood above the rest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And the winner of Best Non-Shonen Series is…

Little Witch Academia!

Little Witch Academia is a classic underdog story in more ways than one. The fan-favorite anime series got its start as a short movie released as part of an annual anime project for up and coming creators, and then a second short movie came to be with the help of Kickstarter. Ultimately, the popularity of both movies led to the creation of a TV show, which came out earlier this year both in Japan and the United States.

Little Witch Academia follows Akko, a young Japanese girl who enrolls at the Luna Nova Magical Academy. While Akko struggles initially because of her lack of a magical background, she discovers the powerful Shiny Rod, a magical item previously wielded by Akko’s idol. While Akko now has the power to become a great witch, she and her friends spend most of their time avoiding explusion rather than excelling in any way, shape, or form.

Little Witch Academia is a charming and fun series in part because its protagonist isn’t a natural at magic. It’s a bit like the Harry Potter series if Harry had the magical acumen and social standing (and also the unshakable heart) of Neville Longbottom.

The first two seasons of Little Witch Academia are currently available on Netflix and form a single arc in which Akko attempts to unlock the true potential of the Shiny Rod. If you love magic and self-discovery, you’ll love this great anime series!

