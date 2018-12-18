The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Manga

As the year winds down, it is time manga readers took time to look back at their favorite titles of 2018. Week after week, the year rang in thousands of chapters of content, but only one can take home the honor winning a ComicBook.com Golden Issue award.

After plenty of debate, out voting poll has spoken. There were a number of significant manga to choose from, but only one could win.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And the winner of Best Manga is…

Hunter x Hunter!

Despite having been on hiatus for much of its publication, Hunter x Hunter remains a shonen gem. The action-packed title follows the life of Gon Freecs as the works to become a truly infamous Hunter like his father, but even his best-laid plans tend to go awry.

Even though Hunter x Hunter has since gone back on hiatus, its brief run in 2018 reminded fans of how good it is. The series is in the middle of the “Succession Contest” arc, and readers are eager to see how it will tie into Hunter x Hunter‘s fabled Dark Continent.

Check back with ComicBook.com as the rest of the winners are announced throughout the week, then be sure to share your own favorites with us!

List of Nominees: