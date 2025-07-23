2025’s Most Anticipated Fantasy Anime Has Me Worried With This Major Roadblock

This year has many amazing anime coming out, new and returning, and across all genres, but one of the biggest new faces that was supposed to be 2025’s premiere fantasy series is facing problems that worry me and many others, and could result in a delay. While this might sound worrying and be a letdown for fans of Shirahama Kamome’s hit, Witch Hat Atelier, it presents a good solution that would definitely reward fans for their patience and will hopefully result in a great anime adaptation that the series is meant to be and deserving of.

Announced on April 2, 2022, Witch Hat Atelier‘s anime was a very exciting confirmation that the beloved series would be coming to streaming and TV soon. It was later confirmed that the anime would premiere in 2025 on Crunchyroll, and with hopes and excitement very high, it seems that fate might have its own plans for the series and that it could end up not coming out this year as intended. Currently, the project has not revealed any of the cast, most of the core staff, such as art director and series compositor, are missing, and the most worrying of all, there has been barely any promotion of the series, especially given how highly anticipated it is, and all the potential it holds.

Witch Hat Atelier Could Be Delayed Until 2026

The adaptation is being animated by BUG FILMS, and fans will remember it was the studio behind 2023’s summer hit, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, whose massive popularity fizzled out due to the many delays because of the production issues. BUG FILMS is a relatively new studio, and while their work has been stunning, the inevitable issues of schedule and labor are something that affects smaller studios, even more so for BUG FILMS, whose projects so far are big. The studio has proven it is capable of delivering high-quality anime, and hopefully, when Witch Hat Atelier impresses fans, it will be more capable of taking on more projects and with more resources.

An incredibly beautiful manga featuring stunning artwork from the golden hands of Kamome, Witch Hat Atelier is as good as a fantasy work can get. With creative and unique worldbuilding, a very solid cast and very inclusive, featuring LGBT and disabled characters, it is no wonder that Witch Hat Atelier is so beloved and has such high excitement and buzz around its anime. A delay might be saddening, but it could be a game-changer for the anime as a whole, and the extra wait will not seem like much when compared to the beautiful result that will be delivered.