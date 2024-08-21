Witch Hat Atelier’s Creator Is Working Really, Really Hard on the Anime

Witch Hat Atelier is now in the works on its anime debut next year, and the director behind the adaptation revealed just how hard the original creator is working with the team on the series. Kamome Shirahama’s Witch Hat Atelier is one of the manga series that fans have been hoping to see get an official anime adaptation of its own, and it was finally announced earlier this year that one was indeed in the works for a release some time in 2025. It’s a pretty big deal for fans who have been waiting for it, but it’s an even bigger deal for the creator behind it all as well.

Witch Hat Atelier will be produced by a team with studio Bug Films, and director Ayumu Watanabe spoke about its production during a panel at Anime Expo 2024 earlier this Summer. Along with revealing some key behind the scenes details of the new anime’s current progress, the director also opened up about how involved original creator Kamome Shirahama is with the new adaptation. She’s working very hard on the new anime as is very involved with each of the meetings they have had as a team thus far.

Coco gets saved in Witch Hat Atelier

Witch Hat Atelier Creator’s Work on the New Anime

“Every time we have a writer’s meeting, Shirahama-sensei has honestly been very generous with her presence,” Watanabe began. “She attends every single meeting so hopefully we’re meeting her expectations as a team. Of course, the entire staff has a lot of respect and love for Witch Hat Atelier, so every time the team submits something for approval, you have to look a little deeper sometimes because of all the details. We have to interpret some of what the manga is doing. So by adding that depth, I think we have very good, collaborative work relationship with Shirahama-sensei.She is very generous and gentle and kind in her feedback.”

By the sounds of it, Shirahama is not only very directly involved with the new anime adaptation but also receptive to any of the potential changes that the anime might have to make for its jump to the screen. We’ll finally see how it all works out next year as Witch Hat Atelier is scheduled for a premiere some time in 2025 where it will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.