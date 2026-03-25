2025’s Major Action Anime Is Finally Coming to Netflix

The exciting Winter 2026 anime season is finally over as major streaming homes prepare themselves for the Spring lineup. Like every quarter, Crunchyroll will be streaming most of the anime series across various regions. Meanwhile, Netflix always confirms its own set of series and films every month, including older anime and the latest ones. While its anime library isn’t as large as Crunchyroll’s, as one of the biggest platforms in the world, Netflix has long since begun venturing into the anime industry. The platform has already decided its April lineup, and it’s just as exciting as ever. The first season of Wind Breaker was added to the platform on March 2nd, 2026. After only a month, the second season will begin streaming on April 2nd, 2026.

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The information comes from What’s on Netflix, which reveals that the streaming home has already posted the date for the upcoming season. Wind Breaker is one of the most acclaimed high school action series. Although the manga is still ongoing, the series has yet to confirm a Season 3. On the other hand, the series released a live-action adaptation in December last year, with no confirmation of its global release anytime soon.

What Happens in Wind Breaker Season 2?

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Wind Breaker Season 2 takes place right after the first season’s finale, when the first-year students at Furin High School attack the KEEL gang for harming one of their own. The first arc of the season focuses on their attempt to help Anzai, who has been desperately trying to rescue his friend from the notorious gang. However, the boy always gets overpowered and outnumbered by the gang. Sakura witnesses his struggles and learns about the situation. As the first-year Grade Captain of Bofurin, he takes matters into his own hands and decides to help Anzai.

The rest of the class followed him along, but they were all completely overpowered by the rival gang before they got back up from their seniors at second year. The anime concludes the KEEL Arc and also adapts the Sakura /Tsubakino and Roppo-Ichiza/Gravel Arcs. The arc properly introduces Tasuku Tsubakino, one of the Four Kings of Bofurin. Although Tsubaki was shown in the series before, this is the first time he’s getting focus in the story. Sakura and his group also join him on a mission, which turns out to be a house visit to an elderly man who lost his wife about a year ago.

However, before long, they learn about a major trouble brewing in the Night Street. The second season ends on a major cliffhanger as it adapts a few chapters from the Umemiya’s Backstory Arc. It’s a relatively shorter arc compared to others before the story takes on a major turn in the Noroshi War Arc. Yamato Endo will remain a major antagonist for a long while as the series slowly unravels his past and the reason behind his actions.

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