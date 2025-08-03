The Apothecary Diaries Releases a Special Movie Before Anime Sequel

The Apothecary Diaries concluded its exciting Season 2 in July 2025 before announcing an anime sequel. Although the sequel won’t be released for a while, the official website of the anime keeps sharing new updates regarding collaborations and the series’ promotions. “IBARAKI is Blossoming” is the latest project where the anime is collaborating to promote tourism in the Ibaraki Prefecture. The tourism branding website, which was launched on August 1st, 2025, spotlights Maomao and Jinshi on the official homepage before promoting the tourist attractions. The website also features a special movie portraying an original story where Maomao and Jinshi take on a new mission: exploring the charms of Ibaraki.

The 140-second video is currently streaming on the official YouTube channel of Ibaraki TV. Jinshi asks Maomao to tag along on an interesting assignment, although the latter is skeptical about his motives. He reveals that the mission revolves around finding what makes Ibaraki so special and mentions a Flower Garden that piques Maomao’s interest. The two continue to explore the Prefecture and highlight the major attractions there, including the Furukoda Falls, the illumination events at Kairakuen Garden when the sun goes down, and many more. Additionally, there will also be a collaborative Stamp Rally in Autumn 2025. The rally will be held in two courses, the Maomao Course and the Jinshi Course, each having five stops. The tourists will collect original stamps within the prefecture and receive limited edition acrylic cards of the anime’s main duo.

What to Expect from The Apothecary Diaries Anime Sequel

The Apothecary Diaries anime has completely adapted all four volumes of the light novel. The story takes a massive turn after the Shi Clan’s rebellion. Jinshi went through the most drastic change after coming forward with his real identity as Ka Zuigetsu, the Imperial Brother and the Moon Prince. He will no longer be posing as an eunuch or working in the Rear Palace. Instead, Jinshi will continue to perform his official duties as a member of the imperial family. Not only that, Maomao also didn’t return to the Rear Palace.

She now works as an apothecary in the Verdigris House instead of her adoptive father, Luomen. On the other hand, Luomen returns to his role as a physician in the Rear Palace since he was wrongfully expelled during the previous Emperor’s reign. Although the gap between Maomao and Jinshi has grown even further apart, they will continue to work together. Maomao’s expertise lies not only in medicines but also in cracking mysteries.

Regardless of Jinshi’s personal feelings, she is extremely helpful to him. According to the trailer announcement of the sequel, which will adapt the fifth volume of the light novel, Jinshi will ask Maomao for his help in the Northern farming villages, where major trouble is brewing. The story will take them outside of the palace once again, where a new adventure and mystery await the duo.

