3 New Pokemon Pops Just Arrived From Funko

With the Nintendo Switch 2 having just been released, the need for Pokemon is high. At the moment, fans can feast on new Pokemon Crocs and Funko Pops. The first Pop in the list comes from Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, the Ghost and Fire type Pokemon Ceruledge. The second Pop might be a little more familiar for older fans, the pink Water and Psychic type Slowpoke all the way from Generation 1. Finally, look out for the cute turtle-looking Grass-type Turtwig. All of these Pops will be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon starting today. Read below for individual links and details on upcoming Pokemon games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet recently became the 2nd best-selling mainline Pokemon games of all time, beating out the 8 generation games Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. As of May, the two games have officially sold 26.79 million copies, more than Sword and Shield’s 26.72 million copies. Only the original Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue remain unbeaten in sales, but this will probably remain a goliath of a task for a while. The first two games were incredibly popular and with their addition to the 3DS, these games were able to add even more sales to their belt. We’ll have to see what happens once Nintendo’s 10th generation Pokemon games are released. With the growing popularity of the franchise, depending on the details of the game, Nintendo might have a shot at dethroning the originals.

The next game in the Pokemon line-up is Pokemon Legends: Z-A, set to release on October 16, 2025, but as the sequel to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it’s unlikely to break Scarlet and Violet’s record. Hopefully Nintendo’s 10th generation Pokemon game is right around the corner, and we can soon find out for ourselves if it’s worthy of the crown.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest Pokemon news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!